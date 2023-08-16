The Fraunhofer ISE has developed an electro-optically optimized transparent conductive oxide layer that can reportedly improve the efficiency of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. A device built with the film achieved remarkable efficiency and fill factor.Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon-Photovoltaics (CSP) have fabricated a two-terminal perovskite silicon tandem solar cell based on an electro-optically optimized transparent conductive oxide layer that serves as the front contact. "The layer consists of ...

