Adani Green Energy says it has completed 2.14 GW of solar-wind hybrid projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The installations collectively use 5.8 million 535 Wp solar modules and 353 wind turbines. From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2.14 GW solar-wind hybrid cluster in Jaisalmer district, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The site, spanning 11,500 acres, features 5.8 million solar modules, with capacities of 535 Wp each. About 40% of the total PV capacity includes fixed-tilt module mounting structures. In addition, the projedt includes 353 wind turbines. Adani Green ...

