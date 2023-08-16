Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, says that its HPS50-US, HPS100-US, and HPS150-US hybrid inverters recently secured approval from CSA Group.Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, says that its HPS50-US, HPS100-US, and HPS150-US hybrid inverters - specially designed for commercial solar plants up to 150 kW in size - recently secured CSA Group certification for North America. The systems range in size from 75 kWp to 225 kWp, with a battery voltage span of 352 V to 600 V. They support maximum charging power of 75 kW to 225 kW, and maximum discharging power of 55 kW to 165 ...

