K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drilling Results, Including Potential High-Grade Zone at Northern Deeps Target ~50 Metres West of Twin Incline

Multiple high grade areas expanded, up-dip and down-dip at Judd's J1 Vein including: JDD0185: 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (2) (36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.81% Cu). JDD0204: 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq (33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 2.50% Cu). JDD0206: 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t AuEq (32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag, 1.98% Cu).

Several high grade areas at Kora's K1 and K2 Veins expanded up-dip, down-dip, and towards the South including: K2 Vein high-grade bulge in thickness recorded from 3 holes over ~100 metre vertical: KMDD0565: 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq (13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu), KMDD0576: 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq (9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 3.43% Cu), and; KMDD0564: 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq (7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 1.67% Cu). KMDD0570A: K1 Vein, 4.44 m at 21.42 g/t AuEq (19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu), KMDD0528: K2 Vein, 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq (52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag, 2.75% Cu).



Potential high-grade zone at Northern Deeps along the Judd J1 Vein, located near-mine infrastructure, ~50 metres west of the twin incline and ~500 metres North of the current Judd underground mining area. Importantly, these are the first recorded clusters of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target area, with underground drilling results including:

K92DD0018: J1 Vein, 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq (12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu); K92DD0019, ~200 metres south of K92DD0018, recorded multiple intersections including: J1 Vein: 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq (9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, 1.32% Cu), and; K2 Vein: 4.10 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu). K92DD0021, ~25 metres below K92DD0019, underground drill hole recorded multiple intersections including: J1 Vein: 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq (5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq (2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu), K1 Footwall Vein: 3.80 m at 15.64 g/t AuEq (15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu), and; K2 Vein: 1.80 m at 7.57 g/t AuEq (6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 3.80 m at 4.25 g/t AuEq (3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu).





Notes:

(1)Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2)Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.75/lb, a silver price of US$20/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Northern Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 56 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems, while also exhibiting high-grade potential at Northern Deeps.

Surface drilling focused on southern strike extensions and extending Judd mineralization towards surface within the mining lease. Underground drilling focused on expanding the known Judd mineralization, increasing drill density at Kora and Judd, extending mineralization at Kora to the South of the Kora resource and testing mineralization to the north of the Judd and Kora resources. Importantly, all drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Northern Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 17 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. At Judd-Judd South (including Northern Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 10 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 26 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Northern Deeps Drill Results

Drilling from the twin incline at the Northern Deeps target, recorded the first cluster of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled target area, with a potential high-grade zone recorded at the J1 Vein. The potential high-grade zone is located near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline, approximately 500 metres north of the current Judd underground mining area, and has recorded three intersections to date, with multiple intersections recorded at:

K92DD0018 - 5.05 m at 12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (12.51 g/t AuEq, 2.98 m true width);

K92DD0019 - 1.47 m at 9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.32% Cu (11.70 g/t AuEq, 1.27 m true width);

K92DD0021 - 2.00 m at 5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu (6.94 g/t AuEq, 1.78 m true width) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu (2.75 g/t AuEq, 6.59 m true width).

K92DD0018 is approximately 200 metres north of K92DD0019 and K92DD0021, highlighting the large, and highly prospective near-mine infrastructure initial target area to follow-up with additional drilling.

Several other notable intersections were recorded at Northern Deeps, including multiple intersections at:

K92DD0019 - 4.10 m at 2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 3.57 m true width) from the K2 Vein;

K92DD0021 - 1.80 m at 6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (7.57 g/t AuEq, 1.66 m true width) which was part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.80 m at 3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (4.25 g/t AuEq, 3.50 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and 3.80 m at 15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu (15.64 g/t AuEq, 3.43 m true width) from the K1 Footwall Vein.

These results are very encouraging and show the potential of the Northern Deeps area at both the Kora and Judd vein systems.

Kora-Kora South Drill Results

At Kora - Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple known areas of high-grade mineralization in addition to recording areas of significant thickness. Within Kora, a high-grade bulge in thickness at the K2 Vein was recorded from three intersections over a 100-metre vertical, with KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 1.15% Cu (15.45 g/t AuEq, 14.05 m true width); KMDD0576 recording multiple intersections including 10.60 m at 9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 3.43% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 5.96 m true width), and; KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.67% Cu (10.47 g/t AuEq, 8.77 m true width).

Underground drilling at Kora also expanded several areas of high-grade mineralization. Drilling focused on up-dip and down-dip extensions, with highlights including multiple intersections at:

KMDD0570A - 4.44 m at 19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (21.42 g/t AuEq, 3.13 m true width) from the K1 Vein;

KMDD0528 - 1.80 m at 52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag and 2.75% Cu (61.66 g/t AuEq, 0.97 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 4.15 m at 13.38 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (13.66 g/t AuEq, 2.21 m true width) from the K1 Vein; and

KMDD0566 - 3.04 m at 14.00 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 1.66% Cu (16.87 g/t AuEq, 2.30 m true width) from the K1 Vein.

At Kora South, surface drilling and underground drilling from the 1205 Level drill drive recorded strong thicknesses and an elevated frequency of high-grade copper intersections. Surface drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:

KUDD0046 - 10.80 m at 1.85 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag and 3.80% Cu (10.02 g/t AuEq, 4.00 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 0.60 g/t Au, 124 g/t Ag and 6.43% Cu (12.50 g/t AuEq, 3.15 m true width) from Kora Link South;

KUDD0049 - 9.10 m at 5.61 g/t Au, 95 g/t Ag and 0.91% Cu (8.26 g/t AuEq, 6.73 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 7.40 m at 8.11 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 0.49% Cu (9.46 g/t AuEq, 5.48 m true width) from Kora Link South.

Kora South underground drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:

KMDD0569 - 8.00 m at 0.95 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag and 2.70% Cu (5.74 g/t AuEq, 3.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein;

KMDD0551 - 18.50 m at 3.23 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 2.05% Cu (6.79 g/t AuEq, 5.26 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and;

KMDD0552 - 13.80 m at 0.77 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 2.68% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 2.37 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

The strong thicknesses recorded demonstrate the system remains strong as step-out drilling advances to the South and continues to show a general trend of increasing copper grade tenor as drilling approaches the A1 Porphyry target (See Figure 7 for the K2 Vein Copper Grade Long-Section). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Judd-Judd South Drill Results

At Judd-Judd South, like Kora-Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple high-grade areas. The Judd-Judd South Vein system consists of four identified veins that share a similar orientation, and feature quartz-sulphide Au-Cu-Ag mineralization similar to that found in the Kora deposit. To date, the J1 Vein has been the most productive, and recently, the J2 Vein has shown strong potential, with a high-grade zone to the South announced on May 24, 2023 (see press release, K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems).

The results are highlighted by the J1 Vein, with drilling extending known-high grade areas up-dip and down-dip, including:

JDD0206 - 7.67 m at 32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 1.98% Cu (36.31 g/t AuEq, 3.36 m true width);

JDD0202 - 3.34 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag and 3.57% Cu (16.09 g/t AuEq, 1.97 m true width); JDD0204 - 7.50 m at 33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag and 2.50% Cu (38.26 g/t AuEq, 3.75 m true width);

JDD0185 - 8.83 m at 36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.81% Cu (38.08 g/t AuEq, 5.95 m true width);

JDD0189 - 17.55 m at 11.98 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu (12.55 g/t AuEq, 9.69 m true width);

JDD0195 - 6.20 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 2.63% Cu (14.13 g/t AuEq, 4.04 m true width); and

JDD0187 - 2.15 m at 11.21 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 2.44% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 2.04 m true width).

Judd South drilling from underground commenced from the 1205 Level drill drive in late July.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, J1 and J2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 6.

A long section showing copper grades for the K2 Vein and its high-grade copper zone from drilling to date is provided in Figure 7.

Core photographs are provided of drill hole JDD0185 in Figure 8, JDD0204 in Figure 9 and JDD0206 in Figure 10.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest drilling results at the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems have continued to demonstrate strong continuity and high-grades, expanding a number of high-grade areas. From the results, 7 intersections were above 20 g/t AuEq and 27 intersections were above 10 g/t AuEq, with several holes exceeding 30 g/t AuEq, including JDD0185 recording 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t AuEq, JDD0204 recording 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq, JDD0206 recording 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t all on the J1 Vein, plus KMDD0528 recording 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein. Additionally, a high-grade bulge in thickness was reported at the K2 Vein by holes KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq, KMDD0576 recording 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq and KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq over a 100 metre vertical.

We are also very pleased to be announcing yet another potential high-grade zone well outside the current resource estimate, this time at the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target at the J1 Vein. This is the first recorded cluster of high-grade mineralization in Northern Deeps, with highlights from the J1 Vein including holes K92DD0018 recording 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq, K92DD0019 recording 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq and K92DD0021 recording 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq. It is very important to note that the target area, is near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline and well within the Mining Lease Area, making it not only very efficient to drill but also efficient for possible underground access should exploration prove successful.

Towards the south, at Kora South, we remain very encouraged by the strong thickness and high copper grades documented, including holes KUDD0046 recording 10.80 m at 10.02 g/t AuEq (3.80% Cu, 1.85 g/t Au and 165 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 12.50 g/t AuEq (6.43% Cu, 0.60 g/t Au and 124 g/t Ag) from the Kora Link South, KMDD0569 recording 8.00 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq (2.70% Cu, 0.95 g/t Au and 37 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein, KMDD0551 recording 18.50 m at 6.79 g/t AuEq (2.05% Cu, 3.23 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and KMDD0552 13.80 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.68% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au and 42 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein. Holes KMDD0569, KMDD0551 and KMDD0552 were drilled from the 1205 Level underground drill drive, which is progressively being advanced to the South. Importantly, from the step-out drilling results, the system remains strong to the South, recording significant thickness, and we are also very encouraged by trend of elevated copper grades as drilling gets closer to the A1 Porphyry Target.

With exploration concurrently underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd, Judd South and Northern Deeps, plus the A1 Porphyry there is plenty to look forward to from our exploration program as we progress through the second half of 2023 and beyond."

Table 1

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein KMDD0563 27.30 28.80 1.50 1.18 0.10 4 0.72 1.30 K1 Including 27.30 28.80 1.50 1.18 0.10 4 0.72 1.31 KMDD0563 43.30 45.20 1.90 1.49 5.85 3 0.78 7.14 KL Including 43.30 44.07 0.77 0.60 13.36 4 1.28 15.47 Including 44.07 44.55 0.48 0.38 1.29 3 0.58 2.25 Including 44.55 45.20 0.65 0.51 0.32 2 0.33 0.87 KMDD0563 48.00 58.20 10.20 8.00 3.28 32 2.20 7.21 K2 Including 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.78 3.32 3 0.34 3.90 Including 49.00 49.45 0.45 0.35 1.82 4 0.54 2.74 Including 49.45 50.20 0.75 0.59 20.65 8 1.01 22.37 Including 50.20 50.85 0.65 0.51 1.47 12 1.51 4.04 Including 50.85 52.00 1.15 0.90 4.39 18 2.01 7.84 Including 52.00 52.55 0.55 0.43 0.13 3 0.63 1.17 Including 52.55 53.50 0.95 0.75 0.64 11 3.34 6.13 Including 53.50 54.60 1.10 0.86 0.07 2 0.07 0.20 Including 54.60 55.05 0.45 0.35 8.46 34 1.37 11.09 Including 55.05 56.00 0.95 0.75 0.34 14 2.13 3.93 Including 56.00 57.20 1.20 0.94 2.29 181 8.53 18.23 Including 57.20 58.20 1.00 0.78 0.21 26 1.37 2.73 KMDD0554 112.60 117.86 5.26 4.25 9.46 5 0.32 10.04 K1 Including 112.60 113.01 0.41 0.33 82.10 8 0.37 82.79 Including 113.01 113.40 0.39 0.32 6.14 2 0.12 6.36 Including 113.40 113.72 0.32 0.26 1.52 3 0.24 1.95 Including 113.72 114.12 0.40 0.32 0.66 4 0.81 2.01 Including 114.12 114.49 0.37 0.30 3.01 18 0.12 3.43 Including 114.49 114.67 0.18 0.15 0.08 1 0.03 0.13 Including 114.67 115.40 0.73 0.59 3.29 1 0.25 3.70 Including 115.40 116.35 0.95 0.77 0.25 2 0.17 0.54 Including 116.35 117.07 0.72 0.58 1.58 1 0.10 1.75 Including 117.07 117.49 0.42 0.34 2.15 4 0.27 2.63 Including 117.49 117.86 0.37 0.30 19.37 18 1.31 21.70 KMDD0554 123.64 129.20 5.56 4.33 2.80 10 1.37 5.12 K2 Including 123.64 123.90 0.26 0.20 2.09 13 2.23 5.83 Including 123.90 124.45 0.55 0.43 0.54 2 0.26 0.99 Including 124.45 125.00 0.55 0.43 0.99 7 1.21 3.02 Including 125.00 125.76 0.76 0.59 0.22 3 0.51 1.07 Including 125.76 126.80 1.04 0.81 2.07 3 0.87 3.51 Including 126.80 128.40 1.60 1.25 7.20 23 2.06 10.79 Including 128.40 129.00 0.60 0.47 0.45 7 2.34 4.29 Including 129.00 129.20 0.20 0.16 0.32 3 1.10 2.12 KMDD0554 134.70 137.00 2.30 1.86 0.25 4 0.46 1.04 K2HW Including 134.70 135.07 0.37 0.30 0.18 3 0.96 1.76 Including 135.07 135.95 0.88 0.71 0.16 2 0.10 0.35 Including 135.95 136.23 0.28 0.23 0.33 1 0.15 0.58 Including 136.23 136.40 0.17 0.14 1.01 21 0.37 1.86 Including 136.40 137.00 0.60 0.49 0.17 6 0.83 1.58 KMDD0562 28.30 34.00 5.70 4.58 0.64 10 1.64 3.40 K1 Including 28.30 29.00 0.70 0.56 0.28 5 1.08 2.08 Including 29.00 30.26 1.26 1.01 0.16 11 1.89 3.33 Including 30.26 30.80 0.54 0.43 0.10 1 0.04 0.18 Including 30.80 32.00 1.20 0.96 1.21 14 4.58 8.73 Including 32.00 32.51 0.51 0.41 0.07 2 0.14 0.31 Including 32.51 32.92 0.41 0.33 1.43 49 1.41 4.30 Including 32.92 34.00 1.08 0.87 1.06 2 0.02 1.11 KMDD0562 41.70 46.00 4.30 3.48 1.69 3 0.37 2.32 KL Including 41.70 42.08 0.38 0.31 0.57 4 0.57 1.54 Including 42.08 43.00 0.92 0.74 2.41 4 0.46 3.20 Including 43.00 43.55 0.55 0.45 0.26 3 0.39 0.92 Including 43.55 44.00 0.45 0.36 0.36 2 0.31 0.89 Including 44.00 44.70 0.70 0.57 1.54 2 0.35 2.13 Including 44.70 45.21 0.51 0.41 0.89 2 0.41 1.57 Including 45.21 45.60 0.39 0.32 1.12 2 0.13 1.36 Including 45.60 46.00 0.40 0.32 6.42 2 0.16 6.70 KMDD0562 46.90 53.70 6.80 5.51 10.29 29 3.06 15.56 K2 Including 46.90 47.70 0.80 0.65 40.60 15 1.62 43.39 Including 47.70 48.45 0.75 0.61 0.58 3 0.76 1.83 Including 48.45 49.60 1.15 0.93 1.30 22 3.13 6.59 Including 49.60 50.70 1.10 0.89 25.49 76 4.75 34.06 Including 50.70 51.30 0.60 0.49 7.44 59 7.08 19.53 Including 51.30 52.20 0.90 0.73 0.32 7 1.04 2.08 Including 52.20 53.00 0.80 0.65 1.75 32 5.01 10.18 Including 53.00 53.70 0.70 0.57 1.95 9 1.36 4.24 KMDD0562 70.00 73.86 3.86 3.14 1.55 45 1.61 4.69 K2HW Including 70.00 70.93 0.93 0.76 1.67 81 2.13 6.10 Including 70.93 71.80 0.87 0.71 4.67 89 2.34 9.54 Including 71.80 72.30 0.50 0.41 0.11 1 0.01 0.14 Including 72.30 73.10 0.80 0.65 0.29 10 0.17 0.68 Including 73.10 73.43 0.33 0.27 0.05 3 0.23 0.45 Including 73.43 73.86 0.43 0.35 0.19 25 4.62 7.90 KMDD0562 79.30 81.56 2.26 1.85 0.31 18 1.28 2.59 Including 79.30 79.70 0.40 0.33 0.05 6 0.05 0.20 Including 79.70 80.20 0.50 0.41 0.17 9 2.96 5.03 Including 80.20 81.00 0.80 0.65 0.21 7 0.49 1.08 Including 81.00 81.27 0.27 0.22 0.08 9 0.19 0.50 Including 81.27 81.56 0.29 0.24 1.43 85 3.26 7.72 KMDD0528 139.38 143.53 4.15 2.21 13.38 3 0.15 13.66 K1 Including 139.38 139.62 0.24 0.13 11.12 3 0.20 11.48 Including 139.62 140.18 0.56 0.30 14.17 3 0.29 14.67 Including 140.18 141.06 0.88 0.47 20.48 5 0.32 21.06 Including 141.06 142.05 0.99 0.53 9.91 1 0.03 9.97 Including 142.05 142.94 0.89 0.47 15.15 2 0.03 15.23 Including 142.94 143.25 0.31 0.17 4.56 8 0.18 4.95 Including 143.25 143.53 0.28 0.15 7.78 1 0.08 7.91 KMDD0528 145.20 151.28 6.08 3.25 3.41 21 0.42 4.35 K1HW Including 145.20 146.08 0.88 0.47 12.34 46 1.58 15.45 Including 146.08 149.00 2.92 1.56 1.95 26 0.21 2.61 Including 149.00 150.16 1.16 0.62 0.85 7 0.19 1.24 Including 150.16 150.50 0.34 0.18 4.93 4 0.29 5.44 Including 150.50 151.28 0.78 0.42 1.93 4 0.29 2.44 KMDD0528 156.00 165.50 9.50 5.08 2.47 7 0.15 2.80 KL Including 156.00 156.30 0.30 0.16 8.16 83 0.09 9.35 Including 156.30 156.83 0.53 0.28 0.91 1 0.04 0.98 Including 156.83 157.15 0.32 0.17 0.84 1 0.01 0.87 Including 157.15 157.40 0.25 0.13 10.37 2 0.06 10.50 Including 157.40 157.90 0.50 0.27 4.46 1 0.03 4.52 Including 157.90 158.48 0.58 0.31 2.05 1 0.07 2.17 Including 158.48 159.00 0.52 0.28 9.06 3 0.02 9.13 Including 159.00 159.65 0.65 0.35 3.05 1 0.02 3.09 Including 159.65 160.30 0.65 0.35 3.82 2 0.03 3.89 Including 160.30 160.75 0.45 0.24 0.53 2 0.20 0.88 Including 160.75 161.50 0.75 0.40 0.09 2 0.44 0.82 Including 161.50 162.42 0.92 0.49 0.20 1 0.11 0.39 Including 162.42 163.20 0.78 0.42 0.22 2 0.05 0.33 Including 163.20 163.73 0.53 0.28 1.54 2 0.24 1.95 Including 163.73 164.05 0.32 0.17 3.02 2 0.03 3.10 Including 164.05 164.47 0.42 0.22 0.09 2 0.03 0.16 Including 164.47 165.50 1.03 0.55 2.48 30 0.56 3.75 KMDD0528 176.20 178.00 1.80 0.97 52.79 357 2.75 61.66 K2 Including 176.20 177.17 0.97 0.52 95.64 660 5.05 111.99 Including 177.17 178.00 0.83 0.45 2.71 2 0.06 2.83 KMDD0561 115.75 119.75 4.00 2.87 1.85 3 0.85 3.25 K1 Including 115.75 116.30 0.55 0.39 7.77 2 1.03 9.45 Including 116.30 116.57 0.27 0.19 0.08 2 0.17 0.38 Including 116.57 116.71 0.14 0.10 1.87 3 0.26 2.32 Including 116.71 117.08 0.37 0.27 1.04 9 4.05 7.65 Including 117.08 117.78 0.70 0.50 0.23 3 0.63 1.27 Including 117.78 118.70 0.92 0.66 0.06 2 0.42 0.76 Including 118.70 119.42 0.72 0.52 0.24 2 0.27 0.70 Including 119.42 119.75 0.33 0.24 6.26 4 0.73 7.48 KMDD0561 125.80 132.80 7.00 5.02 1.28 7 0.27 1.80 KL Including 125.80 126.42 0.62 0.44 0.43 2 0.23 0.83 Including 126.42 127.38 0.96 0.69 1.64 2 0.26 2.08 Including 127.38 128.04 0.66 0.47 0.19 2 0.36 0.79 Including 128.04 128.80 0.76 0.55 0.17 3 0.34 0.76 Including 128.80 129.60 0.80 0.57 0.22 2 0.39 0.87 Including 129.60 130.48 0.88 0.63 0.25 5 0.26 0.73 Including 130.48 131.50 1.02 0.73 0.34 9 0.25 0.86 Including 131.50 132.00 0.50 0.36 0.62 10 0.22 1.10 Including 132.00 132.80 0.80 0.57 7.28 30 0.10 7.82 KMDD0561 135.40 138.44 3.04 2.18 1.22 14 0.39 2.02 K2 Including 135.40 136.00 0.60 0.43 1.42 15 0.13 1.82 Including 136.00 136.55 0.55 0.39 3.54 35 0.35 4.53 Including 136.55 137.50 0.95 0.68 0.20 7 0.15 0.52 Including 137.50 138.44 0.94 0.67 0.75 9 0.84 2.21 KMDD0561 143.40 149.00 5.60 3.37 0.74 14 0.37 1.51 K2HW Including 143.40 144.30 0.90 0.54 0.36 12 0.27 0.94 Including 144.30 145.50 1.20 0.72 1.94 28 0.44 3.00 Including 145.50 146.10 0.60 0.36 0.46 2 0.03 0.54 Including 146.10 147.00 0.90 0.54 0.16 1 0.01 0.19 Including 147.00 147.65 0.65 0.39 0.46 2 0.07 0.59 Including 147.65 148.08 0.43 0.26 0.41 55 2.37 4.90 Including 148.08 149.00 0.92 0.55 0.65 7 0.19 1.05 KMDD0568 107.40 112.74 5.34 4.39 4.62 5 0.62 5.68 K1 Including 107.40 107.70 0.30 0.25 14.20 13 1.58 16.89 Including 107.70 108.40 0.70 0.58 0.04 1 0.05 0.13 Including 108.40 109.00 0.60 0.49 13.04 11 1.27 15.22 Including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.82 0.29 3 0.30 0.82 Including 110.00 110.70 0.70 0.58 0.31 1 0.39 0.94 Including 110.70 111.00 0.30 0.25 1.45 3 1.59 4.04 Including 111.00 111.55 0.55 0.45 0.19 1 0.19 0.50 Including 111.55 112.19 0.64 0.53 8.22 7 0.75 9.52 Including 112.19 112.74 0.55 0.45 11.34 14 0.74 12.71 KMDD0568 113.11 114.85 1.74 1.43 2.33 11 1.07 4.18 KL Including 113.11 113.56 0.45 0.37 0.72 4 0.93 2.26 Including 113.56 114.00 0.44 0.36 4.59 5 0.30 5.13 Including 114.00 114.52 0.52 0.43 2.91 11 0.87 4.44 Including 114.52 114.85 0.33 0.27 0.61 28 2.63 5.18 KMDD0568 120.60 128.00 7.40 6.09 0.84 3 0.86 2.26 K2 Including 120.60 121.45 0.85 0.70 1.23 5 2.11 4.68 Including 121.45 122.00 0.55 0.45 0.10 1 0.06 0.21 Including 122.00 122.40 0.40 0.33 0.44 1 0.11 0.63 Including 122.40 123.05 0.65 0.53 0.49 1 0.54 1.37 Including 123.05 124.00 0.95 0.78 0.03 1 0.02 0.07 Including 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.82 0.51 1 0.67 1.59 Including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.82 2.92 1 0.87 4.33 Including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.82 0.35 2 1.03 2.03 Including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.82 0.82 9 1.57 3.46 KMDD0568 143.00 148.84 5.84 4.81 0.65 24 0.99 2.54 K2HW Including 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.82 1.64 101 0.21 3.24 Including 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.82 0.32 2 0.03 0.39 Including 145.00 145.30 0.30 0.25 0.15 1 0.05 0.24 Including 145.30 145.70 0.40 0.33 0.13 7 0.46 0.96 Including 145.70 146.26 0.56 0.46 0.23 15 3.44 5.93 Including 146.26 147.00 0.74 0.61 0.32 1 0.02 0.37 Including 147.00 147.77 0.77 0.63 0.40 3 0.06 0.54 Including 147.77 148.84 1.07 0.88 1.01 21 3.13 6.29 KMDD0570A 119.14 119.37 0.23 0.16 1.68 3 0.50 2.52 Including 119.14 119.37 0.23 0.16 1.68 3 0.50 2.52 KMDD0570A 130.83 131.04 0.21 0.14 2.56 11 1.52 5.14 Including 130.83 131.04 0.21 0.14 2.56 11 1.52 5.13 KMDD0570A 139.36 143.80 4.44 3.13 19.97 21 0.74 21.42 K1 Including 139.36 139.90 0.54 0.38 5.22 3 0.41 5.91 Including 139.90 140.90 1.00 0.70 3.49 1 0.47 4.25 Including 140.90 141.23 0.33 0.23 164.00 252 2.12 170.55 Including 141.23 141.86 0.63 0.44 40.20 1 0.25 40.62 Including 141.86 142.57 0.71 0.50 3.45 1 0.21 3.80 Including 142.57 143.27 0.70 0.49 0.06 2 0.27 0.52 Including 143.27 143.58 0.31 0.22 0.03 1 0.27 0.47 Including 143.58 143.80 0.22 0.16 1.93 28 6.01 11.92 KMDD0570A 148.27 149.05 0.78 0.55 4.33 3 1.98 7.54 K1HW Including 148.27 149.05 0.78 0.55 4.33 3 1.98 7.54 KMDD0570A 167.25 177.20 9.95 2.55 0.16 9 0.49 1.06 K2 Including 167.25 167.77 0.52 0.13 0.12 32 1.67 3.19 Including 167.77 168.55 0.78 0.20 0.18 11 0.26 0.73 Including 168.55 169.46 0.91 0.23 0.05 1 0.05 0.15 Including 169.46 170.50 1.04 0.27 0.20 12 0.40 1.00 Including 170.50 171.20 0.70 0.18 0.31 32 1.62 3.31 Including 171.20 173.90 2.70 0.69 0.07 9 0.07 0.30 Including 173.90 175.10 1.20 0.31 0.28 5 0.96 1.89 Including 175.10 176.20 1.10 0.28 0.08 2 0.55 0.98 Including 176.20 177.20 1.00 0.26 0.29 1 0.31 0.79 KMDD0567 49.75 60.00 10.25 6.30 3.34 13 1.73 6.28 K2 Including 49.75 50.30 0.55 0.34 3.20 11 0.85 4.70 Including 50.30 51.08 0.78 0.48 5.26 2 0.57 6.19 Including 51.08 52.00 0.92 0.57 18.59 39 2.71 23.42 Including 52.00 53.10 1.10 0.68 0.78 8 0.91 2.35 Including 53.10 54.00 0.90 0.55 0.11 3 0.15 0.39 Including 54.00 55.00 1.00 0.61 0.09 2 0.30 0.59 Including 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.61 0.17 2 0.09 0.33 Including 56.00 56.30 0.30 0.18 0.10 2 0.07 0.23 Including 56.30 57.00 0.70 0.43 0.36 5 0.75 1.62 Including 57.00 58.00 1.00 0.61 0.80 9 0.92 2.39 Including 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.61 2.56 22 5.47 11.61 Including 59.00 59.39 0.39 0.24 5.72 71 12.39 26.48 Including 59.39 59.70 0.31 0.19 1.37 25 2.05 4.97 Including 59.70 60.00 0.30 0.18 12.45 11 1.47 14.94 KMDD0567 65.30 72.40 7.10 4.37 2.08 14 0.32 2.77 K2HW Including 65.30 68.70 3.40 2.09 3.21 12 0.36 3.93 Including 68.70 70.50 1.80 1.11 0.45 14 0.20 0.95 Including 70.50 70.80 0.30 0.18 2.76 29 0.88 4.53 Including 70.80 71.30 0.50 0.31 0.79 13 0.18 1.24 Including 71.30 72.40 1.10 0.68 1.67 15 0.28 2.31 KMDD0566 116.40 119.44 3.04 2.30 14.00 17 1.66 16.87 K1 Including 116.40 117.20 0.80 0.61 5.61 3 0.57 6.57 Including 117.20 117.83 0.63 0.48 29.29 31 3.03 34.54 Including 117.83 118.20 0.37 0.28 4.17 2 0.51 5.01 Including 118.20 118.44 0.24 0.18 3.81 8 0.52 4.74 Including 118.44 118.84 0.40 0.30 8.92 34 2.03 12.60 Including 118.84 119.15 0.31 0.23 0.29 1 0.17 0.57 Including 119.15 119.44 0.29 0.22 46.54 44 5.15 55.35 KMDD0566 120.80 121.66 0.86 0.65 13.82 2 0.20 14.17 KL Including 120.80 121.28 0.48 0.36 14.16 2 0.15 14.42 Including 121.28 121.66 0.38 0.29 13.39 2 0.27 13.84 KMDD0566 128.86 133.47 4.61 3.71 5.06 16 2.81 9.77 K2 Including 128.86 129.57 0.71 0.57 1.06 20 7.82 13.85 Including 129.57 129.82 0.25 0.20 1.97 9 1.56 4.59 Including 129.82 131.00 1.18 0.95 0.49 2 0.37 1.10 Including 131.00 131.73 0.73 0.59 0.39 1 0.58 1.34 Including 131.73 132.85 1.12 0.90 9.11 40 3.25 14.82 Including 132.85 133.06 0.21 0.17 46.86 26 7.15 58.65 Including 133.06 133.47 0.41 0.33 2.82 10 2.48 6.92 KMDD0551 146.50 165.00 18.50 5.26 3.23 22 2.05 6.79 K2 Including 146.50 147.50 1.00 0.28 0.82 34 2.18 4.74 Including 147.50 148.00 0.50 0.14 2.27 101 4.31 10.44 Including 148.00 148.50 0.50 0.14 0.33 43 3.56 6.58 Including 148.50 149.00 0.50 0.14 0.32 45 5.09 9.05 Including 149.00 149.50 0.50 0.14 0.24 21 1.63 3.12 Including 149.50 150.30 0.80 0.23 0.10 8 1.15 2.04 Including 150.30 151.20 0.90 0.26 0.23 42 7.25 12.38 Including 151.20 152.20 1.00 0.28 0.09 3 0.36 0.70 Including 152.20 153.00 0.80 0.23 0.18 8 0.69 1.38 Including 153.00 153.95 0.95 0.27 0.18 14 2.49 4.35 Including 153.95 155.10 1.15 0.33 0.12 4 0.31 0.67 Including 155.10 155.70 0.60 0.17 1.67 41 4.65 9.64 Including 155.70 156.10 0.40 0.11 0.95 30 2.21 4.87 Including 156.10 157.00 0.90 0.26 1.15 30 2.71 5.87 Including 157.00 157.50 0.50 0.14 1.04 18 1.24 3.26 Including 157.50 158.50 1.00 0.28 0.15 4 0.46 0.94 Including 158.50 159.50 1.00 0.28 1.18 22 1.47 3.81 Including 159.50 160.40 0.90 0.26 0.52 21 1.89 3.81 Including 160.40 161.20 0.80 0.23 0.56 14 1.32 2.85 Including 161.20 162.20 1.00 0.28 48.00 22 1.59 50.82 Including 162.20 163.20 1.00 0.28 0.51 10 0.75 1.84 Including 163.20 164.00 0.80 0.23 0.41 14 1.34 2.74 Including 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.28 2.48 19 2.63 6.94 KMDD0551 174.00 179.00 5.00 1.44 2.40 16 2.76 7.03 K2HW Including 174.00 174.50 0.50 0.14 18.00 13 1.08 19.90 Including 174.50 175.00 0.50 0.14 0.28 24 1.52 3.02 Including 175.00 175.30 0.30 0.09 0.18 7 0.93 1.77 Including 175.30 175.60 0.30 0.09 0.14 3 0.11 0.35 Including 175.60 176.00 0.40 0.12 0.12 4 0.43 0.85 Including 176.00 176.30 0.30 0.09 0.09 1 0.02 0.13 Including 176.30 176.80 0.50 0.14 0.77 23 6.19 10.98 Including 176.80 177.30 0.50 0.14 1.83 26 5.64 11.20 Including 177.30 178.00 0.70 0.20 0.74 25 4.23 7.84 Including 178.00 178.60 0.60 0.17 1.33 23 4.78 9.28 Including 178.60 179.00 0.40 0.12 0.13 2 0.72 1.32 KMDD0564 56.13 71.20 15.07 8.77 7.47 26 1.67 10.47 K2 Including 56.13 57.03 0.90 0.53 10.25 2 0.14 10.49 Including 57.03 58.25 1.22 0.72 16.56 29 2.73 21.30 Including 58.25 59.10 0.85 0.50 0.67 3 0.34 1.25 Including 59.10 59.70 0.60 0.36 2.41 8 1.65 5.16 Including 59.70 60.90 1.20 0.71 24.70 13 1.08 26.60 Including 60.90 61.75 0.85 0.50 1.58 6 0.24 2.04 Including 61.75 63.00 1.25 0.74 1.36 5 1.18 3.32 Including 63.00 63.70 0.70 0.42 9.43 74 5.31 18.87 Including 64.00 65.20 1.20 0.71 0.32 3 0.51 1.17 Including 65.20 66.70 1.50 0.89 0.32 4 0.81 1.67 Including 66.70 68.20 1.50 0.89 4.58 45 2.68 9.44 Including 68.20 71.20 3.00 1.78 10.60 61 2.46 15.31 KMDD0565 70.10 98.15 28.05 14.05 13.44 13 1.15 15.45 K2 Including 70.10 70.80 0.70 0.35 1.02 2 0.55 1.93 Including 70.80 71.85 1.05 0.53 33.90 4 0.38 34.57 Including 71.85 72.37 0.52 0.26 22.50 7 0.37 23.18 Including 72.37 73.47 1.10 0.55 4.60 1 0.09 4.76 Including 73.47 74.85 1.38 0.69 23.20 37 0.84 25.01 Including 74.85 76.07 1.22 0.61 16.70 11 0.94 18.35 Including 76.07 77.35 1.28 0.64 2.03 5 0.34 2.63 Including 77.35 78.35 1.00 0.50 0.43 1 0.09 0.59 Including 78.35 79.28 0.93 0.47 192.30 12 0.95 193.97 Including 79.28 79.65 0.37 0.19 1.15 2 0.33 1.71 Including 79.65 80.08 0.43 0.22 41.50 23 3.46 47.34 Including 80.08 80.50 0.42 0.21 0.46 2 0.31 0.98 Including 80.50 80.78 0.28 0.14 1.01 6 2.69 5.40 Including 80.78 83.00 2.22 1.11 0.11 1 0.37 0.72 Including 83.00 84.52 1.52 0.76 0.37 6 1.36 2.63 Including 84.52 85.58 1.06 0.53 0.08 1 0.17 0.37 Including 85.58 86.12 0.54 0.27 0.09 1 0.10 0.27 Including 86.12 87.12 1.00 0.50 0.13 1 0.09 0.29 Including 87.12 87.67 0.55 0.28 0.15 1 0.13 0.36 Including 87.67 88.50 0.83 0.42 0.64 7 2.32 4.45 Including 88.50 89.18 0.68 0.34 0.65 6 0.46 1.46 Including 89.18 90.06 0.88 0.44 0.15 1 0.17 0.44 Including 90.06 91.00 0.94 0.47 0.15 8 2.25 3.86 Including 91.00 91.58 0.58 0.29 0.11 1 0.20 0.44 Including 91.58 92.60 1.02 0.51 6.78 81 7.49 19.80 Including 92.60 93.15 0.55 0.28 81.20 40 1.70 84.42 Including 93.15 93.61 0.46 0.23 0.54 1 0.30 1.03 Including 93.61 94.15 0.54 0.27 21.80 81 4.88 30.64 Including 94.15 94.65 0.50 0.25 6.32 24 4.33 13.56 Including 94.65 95.60 0.95 0.48 1.19 10 1.12 3.11 Including 95.60 97.10 1.50 0.75 0.31 3 0.57 1.26 Including 97.10 98.15 1.05 0.53 0.23 48 1.49 3.22 KMDD0569 80.00 81.20 1.20 0.48 0.88 15 1.51 3.49 Including 80.00 80.53 0.53 0.21 0.63 26 3.21 6.10 Including 80.53 81.20 0.67 0.27 1.08 6 0.17 1.42 KMDD0569 118.00 121.00 3.00 1.19 6.86 3 0.01 6.91 Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.40 18.60 6 0.01 18.69 Including 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.40 0.36 1 0.02 0.40 Including 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.40 1.61 1 0.00 1.63 KMDD0569 146.00 154.00 8.00 3.18 0.95 37 2.70 5.74 K2 Including 146.00 146.30 0.30 0.12 0.33 5 0.84 1.74 Including 146.30 146.70 0.40 0.16 0.16 2 0.42 0.86 Including 146.70 148.20 1.50 0.60 2.72 21 7.48 14.98 Including 148.20 148.70 0.50 0.20 0.36 5 0.87 1.81 Including 148.70 149.30 0.60 0.24 0.35 69 3.16 6.28 Including 149.30 150.00 0.70 0.28 0.62 16 0.65 1.87 Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.40 0.61 72 2.71 5.86 Including 151.00 151.70 0.70 0.28 0.81 43 1.49 3.73 Including 151.70 152.30 0.60 0.24 0.49 42 1.39 3.24 Including 152.30 153.00 0.70 0.28 0.91 61 2.05 4.96 Including 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.40 0.41 35 1.15 2.69 KMDD0569 158.40 159.25 0.85 0.34 0.23 41 2.23 4.32 K2HW Including 158.40 159.25 0.85 0.34 0.23 41 2.23 4.32 K92DD0018 78.05 83.10 5.05 2.98 12.15 7 0.17 12.51 J1 Including 78.05 78.38 0.33 0.19 2.45 1 0.02 2.49 Including 78.38 78.65 0.27 0.16 74.90 48 1.32 77.62 Including 78.65 79.56 0.91 0.54 5.32 3 0.05 5.45 Including 79.56 80.60 1.04 0.61 16.55 2 0.08 16.70 Including 80.60 81.66 1.06 0.63 11.50 4 0.19 11.86 Including 81.66 83.10 1.44 0.85 4.24 9 0.12 4.55 K92DD0018 93.00 98.18 5.18 2.84 0.24 7 0.07 0.44 Including 93.00 93.30 0.30 0.16 1.12 28 0.31 1.97 Including 93.30 93.55 0.25 0.14 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 Including 93.55 94.60 1.05 0.58 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 94.60 94.80 0.20 0.11 0.01 1 0.00 0.03 Including 94.80 95.00 0.20 0.11 0.28 44 0.35 1.39 Including 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.55 0.04 1 0.00 0.06 Including 96.00 96.90 0.90 0.49 0.02 1 0.03 0.09 Including 96.90 97.10 0.20 0.11 0.09 1 0.10 0.26 Including 97.10 98.00 0.90 0.49 0.02 1 0.00 0.04 Including 98.00 98.18 0.18 0.10 4.13 76 0.69 6.18 K92DD0018 180.30 189.20 8.90 3.74 0.47 2 0.04 0.56 P2 Including 180.30 180.80 0.50 0.21 0.71 2 0.01 0.74 Including 180.80 181.28 0.48 0.20 1.63 4 0.01 1.70 Including 181.28 184.00 2.72 1.14 0.29 2 0.03 0.37 Including 184.00 186.00 2.00 0.84 0.26 1 0.04 0.34 Including 186.00 186.15 0.15 0.06 0.04 1 0.00 0.06 Including 186.15 187.55 1.40 0.59 0.20 1 0.01 0.23 Including 187.55 188.27 0.72 0.30 0.07 1 0.14 0.31 Including 188.27 189.20 0.93 0.39 1.47 9 0.09 1.72 K92DD0014 223.17 224.05 0.88 0.56 1.97 20 0.67 3.29 J1 Including 223.17 224.05 0.88 0.56 1.97 20 0.67 3.29 K92DD0014 245.00 250.40 5.40 3.47 0.15 1 0.04 0.23 P2 Including 245.00 246.19 1.19 0.76 0.11 1 0.10 0.28 Including 246.19 247.00 0.81 0.52 0.06 2 0.00 0.09 Including 247.00 248.07 1.07 0.69 0.26 1 0.01 0.29 Including 248.07 249.00 0.93 0.60 0.01 1 0.03 0.06 Including 249.00 249.95 0.95 0.61 0.19 1 0.03 0.25 Including 249.95 250.40 0.45 0.29 0.33 2 0.05 0.44 K92DD0014 369.75 372.00 2.25 1.52 2.50 9 0.29 3.08 K2 Including 369.75 371.50 1.75 1.18 0.31 6 0.19 0.69 Including 371.50 372.00 0.50 0.34 10.18 19 0.64 11.45 K92DD0016 193.82 213.00 19.18 12.15 1.12 3 0.12 1.35 K1 Including 193.82 194.26 0.44 0.28 0.57 5 0.02 0.67 Including 194.26 194.63 0.37 0.23 1.70 6 0.03 1.83 Including 194.63 195.00 0.37 0.23 2.45 10 0.02 2.61 Including 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.63 3.46 4 0.01 3.53 Including 196.00 197.10 1.10 0.70 0.28 1 0.01 0.31 Including 197.10 197.45 0.35 0.22 0.11 1 0.01 0.14 Including 197.45 197.78 0.33 0.21 0.20 1 0.02 0.24 Including 197.78 199.10 1.32 0.84 0.09 1 0.01 0.11 Including 199.10 199.55 0.45 0.29 0.64 4 0.01 0.70 Including 199.55 200.16 0.61 0.39 1.66 5 0.01 1.74 Including 200.16 200.52 0.36 0.23 0.17 1 0.01 0.19 Including 200.52 201.00 0.48 0.30 0.31 1 0.01 0.34 Including 201.00 201.30 0.30 0.19 0.91 1 0.01 0.94 Including 201.30 202.10 0.80 0.51 0.30 1 0.01 0.32 Including 202.10 204.00 1.90 1.20 0.58 2 0.04 0.68 Including 204.00 205.10 1.10 0.70 0.80 5 0.14 1.09 Including 205.10 206.90 1.80 1.14 0.71 4 0.25 1.16 Including 206.90 207.92 1.02 0.65 1.67 7 0.37 2.35 Including 207.92 208.34 0.42 0.27 3.87 10 0.03 4.05 Including 208.34 208.64 0.30 0.19 2.77 8 0.21 3.20 Including 208.64 209.10 0.46 0.29 1.52 4 0.07 1.69 Including 209.10 209.70 0.60 0.38 1.78 3 0.04 1.88 Including 209.70 210.00 0.30 0.19 0.09 1 0.21 0.45 Including 210.00 210.40 0.40 0.25 0.14 2 0.08 0.29 Including 210.40 210.65 0.25 0.16 0.66 3 0.04 0.76 Including 210.65 211.00 0.35 0.22 0.38 10 1.86 3.49 Including 211.00 211.24 0.24 0.15 0.42 2 0.04 0.51 Including 211.24 211.80 0.56 0.35 5.29 4 0.15 5.58 Including 211.80 212.10 0.30 0.19 0.18 4 0.43 0.92 Including 212.10 212.50 0.40 0.25 0.50 2 0.09 0.68 Including 212.50 212.80 0.30 0.19 0.44 2 0.04 0.54 Including 212.80 213.00 0.20 0.13 3.06 2 0.02 3.11 KMDD0552 230.60 244.40 13.80 2.37 0.77 42 2.68 5.59 K2 Including 230.60 232.10 1.50 0.26 0.44 21 3.37 6.11 Including 232.10 233.60 1.50 0.26 0.26 30 0.70 1.76 Including 233.60 235.29 1.69 0.29 0.88 38 1.58 3.88 Including 235.29 236.00 0.71 0.12 0.42 26 1.60 3.30 Including 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.17 1.28 27 1.11 3.39 Including 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.17 1.65 63 2.92 7.12 Including 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.17 1.06 40 4.23 8.34 Including 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.17 0.56 43 3.12 6.10 Including 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.17 0.69 95 6.06 11.60 Including 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.17 1.09 81 4.58 9.45 Including 242.00 243.00 1.00 0.17 0.28 28 2.34 4.38 Including 243.00 243.90 0.90 0.15 0.67 36 2.81 5.63 Including 243.90 244.40 0.50 0.09 1.08 13 0.30 1.72 KMDD0552 267.00 271.10 4.10 0.71 0.69 5 0.04 0.82 K2HW Including 267.00 267.60 0.60 0.10 0.35 5 0.01 0.42 Including 267.60 268.50 0.90 0.16 0.18 1 0.00 0.20 Including 268.50 269.00 0.50 0.09 0.19 1 0.01 0.22 Including 269.00 269.60 0.60 0.10 0.32 1 0.00 0.34 Including 269.60 270.00 0.40 0.07 0.21 1 0.00 0.23 Including 270.00 270.56 0.56 0.10 0.52 6 0.01 0.62 Including 270.56 271.10 0.54 0.09 3.32 18 0.25 3.95 KMDD0552 284.00 287.00 3.00 0.52 1.07 18 0.10 1.46 Including 284.00 285.00 1.00 0.17 0.71 8 0.08 0.94 Including 285.00 286.00 1.00 0.17 1.16 18 0.07 1.50 Including 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.17 1.35 29 0.15 1.96 KMDD0552 303.65 306.50 2.85 0.50 0.69 23 0.31 1.47 Including 303.65 304.40 0.75 0.13 0.58 24 0.34 1.42 Including 304.40 305.00 0.60 0.11 0.68 11 0.18 1.11 Including 305.00 306.00 1.00 0.18 0.81 26 0.34 1.67 Including 306.00 306.50 0.50 0.09 0.60 28 0.37 1.55 KMDD0571 151.00 153.86 2.86 1.94 4.89 2 0.52 5.75 K1 Including 151.00 151.82 0.82 0.56 5.06 2 0.47 5.84 Including 151.82 152.40 0.58 0.39 2.13 5 1.23 4.17 Including 152.40 152.85 0.45 0.31 1.10 2 0.26 1.55 Including 152.85 153.20 0.35 0.24 1.32 1 0.30 1.82 Including 153.20 153.86 0.66 0.45 11.59 1 0.26 12.03 KMDD0571 155.10 160.95 5.85 3.97 3.54 18 3.82 9.89 K2 Including 155.10 156.16 1.06 0.72 15.86 13 2.95 20.75 Including 156.16 156.48 0.32 0.22 0.53 5 0.36 1.17 Including 156.48 156.86 0.38 0.26 0.35 5 0.39 1.04 Including 156.86 157.52 0.66 0.45 0.28 3 0.53 1.17 Including 157.52 158.00 0.48 0.33 0.17 9 1.91 3.35 Including 158.00 158.50 0.50 0.34 0.62 16 2.46 4.77 Including 158.50 159.23 0.73 0.50 1.24 37 4.61 9.10 Including 159.23 159.52 0.29 0.20 0.15 11 0.98 1.86 Including 159.52 160.12 0.60 0.41 2.08 25 8.72 16.38 Including 160.12 160.95 0.83 0.56 1.01 32 9.11 16.02 KMDD0571 179.30 184.30 5.00 3.39 0.25 19 1.63 3.10 K2HW Including 179.30 179.87 0.57 0.39 0.10 15 3.66 6.16 Including 179.87 180.90 1.03 0.70 0.14 5 0.62 1.20 Including 180.90 181.42 0.52 0.35 0.19 3 0.10 0.38 Including 181.42 182.10 0.68 0.46 0.44 9 0.16 0.81 Including 182.10 183.00 0.90 0.61 0.43 8 0.17 0.81 Including 183.00 183.75 0.75 0.51 0.14 16 0.76 1.56 Including 183.75 184.30 0.55 0.37 0.28 102 8.29 14.85 KMDD0572 146.80 152.40 5.60 1.69 1.35 11 0.45 2.21 K2 Including 146.80 147.50 0.70 0.21 0.56 6 0.23 1.00 Including 147.50 148.20 0.70 0.21 0.52 2 0.03 0.59 Including 148.20 149.80 1.60 0.48 0.36 4 0.05 0.48 Including 149.80 152.40 2.60 0.78 2.39 18 0.87 4.02 KMDD0576 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.58 5.87 1 4.11 12.47 K1 Including 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.58 5.87 1 4.11 12.47 KMDD0576 186.40 197.00 10.60 5.96 9.62 44 3.43 15.67 K2 Including 186.40 187.00 0.60 0.34 8.05 12 1.22 10.15 Including 187.00 188.10 1.10 0.62 0.73 1 0.30 1.23 Including 188.10 188.65 0.55 0.31 32.61 50 4.11 39.83 Including 188.65 189.35 0.70 0.39 31.96 92 9.03 47.59 Including 189.35 189.60 0.25 0.14 0.06 1 0.27 0.51 Including 189.60 190.10 0.50 0.28 2.42 12 3.34 7.93 Including 190.10 190.62 0.52 0.29 25.21 195 15.45 52.42 Including 190.62 191.00 0.38 0.21 3.23 60 5.13 12.21 Including 191.00 191.50 0.50 0.28 1.65 23 5.10 10.12 Including 191.50 192.00 0.50 0.28 0.29 2 0.59 1.26 Including 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.56 0.23 4 1.30 2.37 Including 193.00 194.00 1.00 0.56 0.10 2 0.85 1.49 Including 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.56 0.21 18 1.33 2.57 Including 195.00 195.85 0.85 0.48 0.49 21 1.98 3.93 Including 195.85 197.00 1.15 0.65 33.50 154 6.11 45.22 KMDD0576 209.40 215.60 6.20 3.51 0.91 47 0.90 2.94 K2HW Including 209.40 210.00 0.60 0.34 0.97 59 1.00 3.30 Including 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.57 0.72 22 0.36 1.57 Including 211.00 211.95 0.95 0.54 0.32 18 0.36 1.12 Including 211.95 212.40 0.45 0.25 0.50 90 3.41 7.09 Including 212.40 213.20 0.80 0.45 1.99 72 1.86 5.87 Including 213.20 214.15 0.95 0.54 0.51 56 0.11 1.39 Including 214.15 214.80 0.65 0.37 0.19 3 1.00 1.83 Including 214.80 215.60 0.80 0.45 1.98 76 0.63 3.93 K92DD0019 51.10 54.86 3.76 3.24 2.71 3 0.26 3.16 J1FW Including 51.10 51.60 0.50 0.43 19.45 11 0.74 20.78 Including 51.60 52.00 0.40 0.34 0.11 3 0.10 0.31 Including 52.00 52.40 0.40 0.34 0.06 1 0.01 0.10 Including 52.40 53.00 0.60 0.52 0.09 1 0.02 0.14 Including 53.00 53.40 0.40 0.34 0.30 5 0.82 1.68 Including 53.40 54.00 0.60 0.52 0.13 1 0.00 0.15 Including 54.00 54.57 0.57 0.49 0.10 1 0.01 0.12 Including 54.57 54.86 0.29 0.25 0.30 5 0.78 1.62 K92DD0019 60.93 62.40 1.47 1.27 9.46 10 1.32 11.70 J1 Including 60.93 61.60 0.67 0.58 19.13 16 2.58 23.47 Including 61.60 62.40 0.80 0.69 1.36 5 0.26 1.85 K92DD0019 68.36 70.61 2.25 1.94 1.85 3 0.03 1.94 Including 68.36 68.74 0.38 0.33 1.68 2 0.09 1.85 Including 68.74 69.30 0.56 0.48 1.85 3 0.02 1.93 Including 69.30 69.71 0.41 0.35 1.88 5 0.02 1.97 Including 69.71 70.12 0.41 0.35 1.98 2 0.02 2.03 Including 70.12 70.61 0.49 0.42 1.85 1 0.02 1.90 K92DD0019 74.40 77.00 2.60 2.24 1.45 2 0.04 1.54 Including 74.40 75.00 0.60 0.52 1.42 2 0.06 1.53 Including 75.00 76.25 1.25 1.08 0.03 1 0.02 0.08 Including 76.25 77.00 0.75 0.65 3.84 3 0.05 3.96 K92DD0019 98.80 101.00 2.20 1.90 0.83 5 1.23 2.87 Including 98.80 99.25 0.45 0.39 3.08 3 0.45 3.84 Including 99.25 100.20 0.95 0.82 0.41 8 2.62 4.71 Including 100.20 100.60 0.40 0.35 0.11 2 0.02 0.17 Including 100.60 101.00 0.40 0.35 0.04 1 0.01 0.06 K92DD0019 140.00 148.20 8.20 7.11 0.92 2 0.05 1.03 K1 Including 140.00 141.10 1.10 0.95 1.56 2 0.04 1.64 Including 141.10 142.40 1.30 1.13 2.61 2 0.05 2.72 Including 142.40 143.40 1.00 0.87 1.01 3 0.06 1.14 Including 143.40 144.00 0.60 0.52 0.61 1 0.03 0.66 Including 144.00 146.40 2.40 2.08 0.23 2 0.04 0.32 Including 146.40 147.00 0.60 0.52 0.25 2 0.05 0.36 Including 147.00 148.20 1.20 1.04 0.30 2 0.11 0.50 K92DD0019 244.90 249.00 4.10 3.57 2.31 60 1.58 5.59 K2 Including 244.90 245.40 0.50 0.44 0.14 1 0.06 0.24 Including 245.40 246.65 1.25 1.09 6.15 184 4.61 15.84 Including 246.65 247.61 0.96 0.84 1.23 16 0.66 2.49 Including 247.61 248.40 0.79 0.69 0.33 1 0.01 0.37 Including 248.40 249.00 0.60 0.52 0.48 2 0.08 0.63 K92DD0021 60.73 68.13 7.40 6.59 2.14 26 0.18 2.75 J1 Including 60.73 61.40 0.67 0.60 1.09 1 0.06 1.20 Including 61.40 63.00 1.60 1.42 0.17 1 0.16 0.44 Including 63.00 63.92 0.92 0.82 6.64 23 0.51 7.75 Including 63.92 64.42 0.50 0.45 8.18 234 0.25 11.50 Including 64.42 65.00 0.58 0.52 1.29 8 0.22 1.74 Including 65.00 65.42 0.42 0.37 1.78 12 0.07 2.05 Including 65.42 67.70 2.28 2.03 0.99 17 0.10 1.36 Including 67.70 68.13 0.43 0.38 2.13 2 0.05 2.24 K92DD0021 82.75 85.40 2.65 2.37 2.03 2 0.06 2.15 Including 82.75 83.50 0.75 0.67 0.25 1 0.02 0.30 Including 83.50 83.95 0.45 0.40 3.29 2 0.12 3.51 Including 83.95 84.40 0.45 0.40 1.82 3 0.07 1.97 Including 84.40 84.83 0.43 0.38 3.36 2 0.12 3.57 Including 84.83 85.14 0.31 0.28 3.46 2 0.02 3.51 Including 85.14 85.40 0.26 0.23 1.45 1 0.02 1.49 K92DD0021 128.80 132.60 3.80 3.43 15.52 3 0.05 15.64 K1FW Including 128.80 130.70 1.90 1.71 30.12 2 0.02 30.18 Including 130.70 131.85 1.15 1.04 0.67 4 0.08 0.85 Including 131.85 132.60 0.75 0.68 1.31 2 0.09 1.47 K92DD0021 144.90 147.10 2.20 1.99 1.24 4 0.33 1.82 K1 Including 144.90 145.90 1.00 0.90 0.24 3 0.23 0.64 Including 145.90 146.25 0.35 0.32 5.22 12 0.97 6.92 Including 146.25 147.10 0.85 0.77 0.78 2 0.18 1.10 K92DD0021 223.00 226.80 3.80 3.50 3.55 42 0.11 4.25 K2 Including 223.00 223.25 0.25 0.23 44.83 610 0.97 54.01 Including 223.25 224.80 1.55 1.43 0.03 2 0.02 0.08 Including 224.80 225.73 0.93 0.86 0.61 1 0.02 0.66 Including 225.73 226.28 0.55 0.51 0.99 1 0.08 1.14 Including 226.28 226.57 0.29 0.27 3.36 4 0.23 3.77 Including 226.57 226.80 0.23 0.21 0.64 1 0.01 0.67 K92DD0015 370.00 377.45 7.45 2.99 0.18 9 0.21 0.63 K1 Including 370.00 371.25 1.25 0.50 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 371.25 372.33 1.08 0.43 0.01 1 0.01 0.05 Including 372.33 373.27 0.94 0.38 0.10 1 0.01 0.12 Including 373.27 374.00 0.73 0.29 0.01 1 0.02 0.05 Including 374.00 374.33 0.33 0.13 0.37 5 1.36 2.61 Including 374.33 375.40 1.07 0.43 0.47 51 0.80 2.38 Including 375.40 376.00 0.60 0.24 0.36 3 0.02 0.43 Including 376.00 377.45 1.45 0.58 0.25 3 0.13 0.50 K92DD0015 542.67 543.88 1.21 0.64 0.25 4 0.05 0.38 K2 Including 542.67 543.88 1.21 0.64 0.25 4 0.05 0.39





Table 2

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling