Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
16.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,996 Euro
-0,014
-1,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0121,01811:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2023 | 08:42
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Oyj: Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16 August 2023 at 9:35 am EEST

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the CFO of KH Group Plc as of 1 September 2023. Mr. Nikulainen previously served as the interim CEO of KH Group between March and July 2023. He has extensive and international work experience from financial, managerial, and board of directors duties, including serving as the CFO of Mint of Finland Ltd. and Assemblin Oy, as well as serving in other financial management duties at Stora Enso Oyj and Uponor Corporation, among others.

"Ville already knows the company, and his wide-ranging expertise supports KH Group in the company's strategic transformation. I wish Ville success in his new role", says Lauri Veijalainen, CEO of KH Group.

As announced on 15 May 2023, KH Group's current CFO, Tuomas Joensuu, will leave the company. He will continue as CFO until the end of August.

KH GROUP PLC

Lauri Veijalainen

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.