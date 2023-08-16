KH Group Oyj: Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16 August 2023 at 9:35 am EEST

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the CFO of KH Group Plc as of 1 September 2023. Mr. Nikulainen previously served as the interim CEO of KH Group between March and July 2023. He has extensive and international work experience from financial, managerial, and board of directors duties, including serving as the CFO of Mint of Finland Ltd. and Assemblin Oy, as well as serving in other financial management duties at Stora Enso Oyj and Uponor Corporation, among others.

"Ville already knows the company, and his wide-ranging expertise supports KH Group in the company's strategic transformation. I wish Ville success in his new role", says Lauri Veijalainen, CEO of KH Group.

As announced on 15 May 2023, KH Group's current CFO, Tuomas Joensuu, will leave the company. He will continue as CFO until the end of August.

