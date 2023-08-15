SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.67 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023, a decrease of 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 2.3% on a core(1) basis.

Third-quarter GAAP net income was $111 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.10 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP(2) net income was $422 million, or $1.43 per share during the quarter, compared with $401 million or $1.34 per share during the third quarter a year ago.

" The Agilent team executed well in challenging macroeconomic market conditions during the quarter, particularly in China," said Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen. " Looking forward, we believe the current market environment is transitory, and are confident in our team and the long-term growth prospects of our end markets."

Financial Highlights

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

Agilent's Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $927 million, a year-over-year decrease of 9% (down 9% on a core(1) basis). LSAG's operating margin for the quarter was 29.9%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $396 million, a year-over-year increase of 10% (up 11% on a core(1) basis). ACG's operating margin for the quarter was 32.7%.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $349 million, a year-over-year increase of 3% (up 3% on a core(1) basis). DGG's operating margin for the quarter was 24.0%.

Full Year Outlook

Reflecting the softer macroeconomic environment, full-year revenue is now expected to be in the range of $6.80 billion to $6.85 billion, representing a decline of 0.7% to flat reported growth, and a core(1) growth range representing an increase of 0.8% to 1.5% year-over-year. Fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP(3) EPS guidance is now estimated to be in the range of $5.40 to $5.43.

The outlook is based on forecasted currency exchange rates.

Conference Call

Agilent's management will present additional details regarding the company's third-quarter 2023 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PDT. This event will be broadcast live online in listen-only mode. To listen to the webcast, select the " Q3 2023 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call" link on the Agilent Investor Relations website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent's growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings guidance for fiscal year 2023 and future amortization of intangibles. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent's customers' businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations between GAAP revenue and core revenue for Q3 fiscal year 2023 are set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth rate as projected for full fiscal year 2023 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of asset impairments, intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, acceleration of stock-based compensation expense, special compliance costs and net loss (gain) on equity securities. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for full fiscal year 2023 exclude primarily the estimated impacts of asset impairments, non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $27 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 1,672 $ 1,718 $ 5,145 $ 4,999 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 1,014 779 2,595 2,289 Research and development 118 116 367 348 Selling, general and administrative 407 412 1,241 1,215 Total costs and expenses 1,539 1,307 4,203 3,852 Income from operations 133 411 942 1,147 Interest income 13 2 34 4 Interest expense (24 ) (19 ) (73 ) (61 ) Other income (expense), net 10 3 16 (41 ) Income before taxes 132 397 919 1,049 Provision for income taxes 21 68 154 163 Net income $ 111 $ 329 $ 765 $ 886 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 1.10 $ 2.59 $ 2.95 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 1.10 $ 2.58 $ 2.94 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 294 298 295 300 Diluted 295 299 296 301 The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information. Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY July 31, October 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,329 $ 1,053 Accounts receivable, net 1,339 1,405 Inventory 1,072 1,038 Other current assets 290 282 Total current assets 4,030 3,778 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,211 1,100 Goodwill 3,984 3,952 Other intangible assets, net 502 821 Long-term investments 190 195 Other assets 758 686 Total assets $ 10,675 $ 10,532 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 452 $ 580 Employee compensation and benefits 331 455 Deferred revenue 512 461 Short-term debt 55 36 Other accrued liabilities 410 329 Total current liabilities 1,760 1,861 Long-term debt 2,734 2,733 Retirement and post-retirement benefits 92 97 Other long-term liabilities 531 536 Total liabilities 5,117 5,227 Total Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 - - Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 293 million shares at July 31, 2023 and 295 million shares at October 31, 2022, issued and outstanding 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 5,382 5,325 Retained earnings 444 324 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (271 ) (347 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,558 5,305 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,675 $ 10,532 The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information. Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 765 $ 886 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 209 244 Share-based compensation 97 99 Deferred taxes (69 ) 25 Excess and obsolete inventory related charges 27 16 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 9 Asset impairments 277 - Net loss on equity securities 13 60 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1 (25 ) Other non-cash expense, net 4 10 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 113 (233 ) Inventory (53 ) (206 ) Accounts payable (117 ) 110 Employee compensation and benefits (137 ) (98 ) Other assets and liabilities 126 (33 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (a) 1,256 864 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in property, plant and equipment (214 ) (221 ) Payment to acquire equity securities (3 ) (10 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 5 22 Payment in exchange for convertible note (11 ) (1 ) Proceeds from convertible note 4 - Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (51 ) (18 ) Net cash used in investing activities (270 ) (228 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 65 55 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (53 ) (65 ) Payment of dividends (199 ) (188 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 600 Repayment of senior notes - (609 ) Net proceeds from short-term debt 20 180 Payment for contingent consideration (67 ) - Payments for repurchase of common stock (495 ) (1,004 ) Net cash used in financing activities (729 ) (1,031 ) Effect of exchange rate movements 19 (22 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 276 (417 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,056 1,490 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,332 $ 1,073 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,329 $ 1,071 Restricted cash, included in other assets 3 2 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,332 $ 1,073 (a) Cash payments included in operating activities: Income tax paid, net of refunds received $ 143 $ 217 Interest payments, net of capitalized interest $ 60 $ 56 The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information. Page 3

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP net income $ 111 $ 0.38 $ 329 $ 1.10 $ 765 $ 2.58 $ 886 $ 2.94 Non-GAAP adjustments: Asset impairments 277 0.94 - - 277 0.94 - - Intangible amortization 38 0.13 48 0.16 112 0.38 149 0.50 Transformational initiatives 19 0.06 8 0.03 31 0.10 21 0.07 Acquisition and integration costs 5 0.02 4 0.02 12 0.04 19 0.06 Acceleration of share-based compensation expense 5 0.02 1 - 5 0.02 1 - Special compliance costs 4 0.01 - - 9 0.03 - - Business exit and divestiture costs - - - - - - 7 0.02 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - - 1 - (25 ) (0.08 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 9 0.03 - - 9 0.03 Net loss (gain) on equity securities (1 ) - (3 ) (0.02 ) 15 0.05 58 0.19 Other 11 0.04 1 - 17 0.06 1 - Adjustment for taxes (a) (47 ) (0.17 ) 4 0.02 (39 ) (0.13 ) (17 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 422 $ 1.43 $ 401 $ 1.34 $ 1,205 $ 4.07 $ 1,109 $ 3.68 (a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax benefits that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated, temporary or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability such as windfall benefits on stock compensation and the impact of R&D capitalization under section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For the three months ended July 31, 2023, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 13.75%. For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 13.75%. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 13.76%. For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.00%. We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to asset impairments, amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, acceleration of share-based compensation expense, special compliance costs, business exit and divestiture costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt and net loss (gain) on equity securities. Asset impairments include assets that have been written down to their fair value. Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, small site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system, human resources and financial systems. Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs. Acceleration of share-based compensation expense represents stock-based compensation expense that was accelerated related to employees' involuntary termination from the company. Special compliance costs include costs associated with transforming our processes to implement new regulations such as environmental compliance costs related to a prior acquisition, NASD site costs and certain tax reporting requirements. Business exit and divestiture costs include costs associated with business divestitures. Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents changes in the fair value estimate of acquisition-related contingent consideration. Loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 relates to the net loss recorded on the redemption of the $600 million outstanding 3.875% 2023 senior notes due on July 15, 2023, called on April 4, 2022 and settled on May 4, 2022. Net loss (gain) on equity securities relates to the realized and unrealized mark-to-market adjustments for our marketable and non-marketable equity securities. Other includes certain legal costs and settlements in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management's internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors. Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company's profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company's performance. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information. Page 4

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except where noted) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Quarter-over-Quarter Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group Q3'23 Q3'22 Revenue $ 927 $ 1,019 Gross Margin, % 60.0 % 60.5 % Income from Operations $ 277 $ 311 Operating margin, % 29.9 % 30.5 % Diagnostics and Genomics Group Q3'23 Q3'22 Revenue $ 349 $ 340 Gross Margin, % 52.2 % 54.0 % Income from Operations $ 84 $ 73 Operating margin, % 24.0 % 21.5 % Agilent CrossLab Group Q3'23 Q3'22 Revenue $ 396 $ 359 Gross Margin, % 50.9 % 47.0 % Income from Operations $ 129 $ 88 Operating margin, % 32.7 % 24.6 % Income from operations reflect the results of our reportable segments under Agilent's management reporting system which are not necessarily in conformity with GAAP financial measures. Income from operations of our reporting segments exclude, among other things, charges related to asset impairments, amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, acceleration of share-based compensation expense and special compliance costs. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary segment information is estimated based on our current information. Page 5

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE) (in millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year-over-Year GAAP Year-over-Year GAAP Revenue by Segment Q3'23 Q3'22 % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 927 $ 1,019 (9%) Diagnostics and Genomics Group 349 340 3% Agilent CrossLab Group 396 359 10% Agilent $ 1,672 $ 1,718 (3%) Non-GAAP (excluding Acquisitions & Divestitures) Year-over-Year at Constant Currency (a) Year-over-Year Year-over-Year Percentage Point Impact from Currency Current Quarter Currency Impact (b) Non GAAP Revenue by Segment Q3'23 Q3'22 % Change % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 925 $ 1,019 (9%) (9%) - $ (5 ) Diagnostics and Genomics Group 349 340 3% 3% - (1 ) Agilent CrossLab Group 396 359 10% 11% -1 ppt (2 ) Agilent (Core) $ 1,670 $ 1,718 (3%) (2%) -1 ppt $ (8 ) We compare the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the effect of recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency rate fluctuations to assess the performance of our underlying business. (a) The constant currency year-over-year growth percentage is calculated by recalculating all periods in the comparison period at the foreign currency exchange rates used for accounting during the last month of the current quarter and then using those revised values to calculate the year-over-year percentage change. (b) The dollar impact from the current quarter currency impact is equal to the total year-over-year dollar change less the constant currency year-over-year change. The preliminary reconciliation of GAAP revenue adjusted for recent acquisitions and divestitures and impact of currency is estimated based on our current information. Page 6

