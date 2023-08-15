RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation's leading technology-based education companies, today announced the results from its fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $1,837.4 million, compared with $1,686.7 million, driven by in-year enrollment strength and increases in revenue per enrollment.

Income from operations of $165.5 million, compared with $156.6 million.

Net income of $126.9 million, compared with $107.1 million.

Diluted net income per share of $2.97, compared with $2.52.

Adjusted operating income of $201.0 million, compared with $188.2 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $296.2 million, compared with $273.1 million. (1)

Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics

Year Ended June 30, Change 2023/2022 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 1,837,358 $ 1,686,666 $ 150,692 8.9 % Income from operations 165,499 156,628 8,871 5.7 % Adjusted operating income (1) 201,027 188,166 12,861 6.8 % Net income 126,867 107,130 19,737 18.4 % Net income per share, diluted 2.97 2.52 0.45 17.9 % EBITDA (1) 275,857 254,542 21,315 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 296,177 273,112 23,065 8.4 %

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to 2022

Revenue of $483.5 million, compared with $455.2 million.

Income from operations of $53.9 million, compared with $46.1 million.

Net income of $43.4 million, compared with $28.1 million.

Diluted net income per share of $1.01, compared with $0.66.

Adjusted operating income of $64.4 million, compared with $53.5 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $88.8 million, compared with $74.7 million. (1)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2023/2022 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenues $ 483,489 $ 455,211 $ 28,278 6.2 % Income from operations 53,946 46,096 7,850 17.0 % Adjusted operating income (1) 64,430 53,473 10,957 20.5 % Net income 43,372 28,090 15,282 54.4 % Net income per share, diluted 1.01 0.66 0.35 53.0 % EBITDA (1) 83,648 70,546 13,102 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 88,772 74,652 14,120 18.9 %

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company's revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, Change 2023 / 2022 June 30, Change 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 295,402 $ 338,343 $ (42,941) (12.7%) $ 1,131,391 $ 1,273,783 $ (142,392) (11.2%) Career Learning Middle - High School 156,668 91,479 65,189 71.3% 586,770 321,416 265,354 82.6% Adult 31,419 25,389 6,030 23.8% 119,197 91,467 27,730 30.3% Total Career Learning 188,087 116,868 71,219 60.9% 705,967 412,883 293,084 71.0% Total Revenues $ 483,489 $ 455,211 $ 28,278 6.2% $ 1,837,358 $ 1,686,666 $ 150,692 8.9%

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Change Year Ended Change June 30, 2023 / 2022 June 30, 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 # % 2023 2022 # % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 110.6 136.5 (25.9) (19.0%) 112.3 143.2 (30.9) (21.6%) Career Learning (1)(2) 65.5 41.9 23.6 56.3% 65.9 41.9 24.0 57.3% Average Enrollment 176.1 178.4 (2.3) (1.3%) 178.2 185.1 (6.9) (3.7%)

(1) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. (2) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Three Months Ended Change Year Ended Change June 30, 2023 / 2022 June 30, 2023 / 2022 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % General Education $ 2,455 $ 2,266 $ 189 8.3% $ 9,270 $ 8,104 $ 1,166 14.4% Career Learning 2,389 2,177 212 9.7% 8,885 7,640 1,245 16.3%

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $410.8 million, compared with $389.4 million reported at June 30, 2022.

Capital expenditures for fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 were $66.5 million, compared to $67.6 million in fiscal year 2022, and were comprised of $4.3 million of property and equipment, $45.0 million of capitalized software development, and $17.2 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company will provide an outlook for fiscal year 2024 when it reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, anticipated to be released in October 2023. No separate guidance communication, or enrollment counts, for fiscal 2024 will be provided before that time.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/973677329. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (888) 210-2831 (domestic) or 1 (289) 514-2968 (international) and provide the conference ID number 4812941. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/973677329 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning-where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "continues," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "potential," "projects," "will," "will be," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.'s financial statements for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.'s website at www.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 483,489 $ 455,211 $ 1,837,358 $ 1,686,666 Instructional costs and services 311,408 287,534 1,190,288 1,090,191 Gross margin 172,081 167,677 647,070 596,475 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 118,135 121,581 481,571 439,847 Income from operations 53,946 46,096 165,499 156,628 Interest expense, net (2,070) (2,036) (8,404) (8,277) Other income (expense), net 5,858 (5,568) 15,452 (1,277) Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments 57,734 38,492 172,547 147,074 Income tax expense (14,468) (10,337) (45,346) (40,088) Income (loss) from equity method investments 106 (65) (334) 144 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 43,372 $ 28,090 $ 126,867 $ 107,130 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.67 $ 3.00 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.66 $ 2.97 $ 2.52 Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 42,434,397 41,896,039 42,286,392 41,451,101 Diluted 42,849,355 42,574,712 42,728,108 42,441,524

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,807 $ 389,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,031 and $26,993 463,722 418,558 Inventories, net 36,716 36,003 Prepaid expenses 24,817 25,974 Other current assets 129,137 80,601 Total current assets 1,065,199 950,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 69,508 85,457 Property and equipment, net 52,332 61,537 Capitalized software, net 83,465 71,800 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 50,787 50,580 Intangible assets, net 74,771 88,669 Goodwill 246,676 241,022 Deferred tax asset 8,776 - Deposits and other assets 109,152 93,946 Total assets $ 1,760,666 $ 1,643,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,854 $ 61,997 Accrued liabilities 76,626 63,200 Accrued compensation and benefits 57,426 73,027 Deferred revenue 76,159 53,630 Current portion of finance lease liability 35,621 37,389 Current portion of operating lease liability 14,449 12,830 Total current liabilities 309,135 302,073 Long-term finance lease liability 21,278 28,888 Long-term operating lease liability 59,425 75,127 Long-term debt 413,035 411,438 Deferred tax liability - 3,205 Other long-term liabilities 10,497 10,233 Total liabilities 813,370 830,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,339,048 and 48,112,664 shares issued; and 43,004,305 and 42,777,921 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 695,480 687,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (35) 143 Retained earnings 354,329 227,462 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482) (102,482) Total stockholders' equity 947,296 812,581 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,760,666 $ 1,643,545

STRIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 126,867 $ 107,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 110,358 97,914 Stock-based compensation expense 20,320 18,570 Deferred income taxes (10,373) 1,190 Provision for credit losses 9,158 15,673 Amortization of fees on debt 1,597 1,573 Noncash operating lease expense 14,728 19,810 Other (1,966) 9,949 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (54,908) (57,501) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (19,389) 4,798 Accounts payable (11,999) 11 Accrued liabilities 24,132 7,598 Accrued compensation and benefits (15,473) (7,465) Operating lease liability (12,243) (20,742) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 22,341 8,376 Net cash provided by operating activities 203,150 206,884 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,336) (9,748) Capitalized software development costs (44,973) (42,191) Capitalized curriculum development costs (17,239) (15,687) Sale of other investments 60 5,261 Acquisition of assets (1,409) - Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions (1,652) (3,899) Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities 91,879 40,163 Purchases of marketable securities (140,570) (84,657) Net cash used in investing activities (118,240) (110,758) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (42,956) (33,011) Payments of contingent consideration (7,024) - Payments of deferred purchase consideration - (22,858) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20 414 Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (13,541) (37,855) Net cash used in financing activities (63,501) (93,310) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,409 2,816 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,398 386,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 410,807 $ 389,398

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) as adjusted for interest (income) expense, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; (income) loss from equity method investments; and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) as adjusted for interest (income) expense, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; (income) loss from equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Income from operations $ 53,946 $ 46,096 $ 165,499 $ 156,628 Amortization of intangible assets 5,360 3,271 15,208 12,968 Stock-based compensation expense 5,124 4,106 20,320 18,570 Adjusted operating income 64,430 53,473 201,027 188,166

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 43,372 $ 28,090 $ 126,867 $ 107,130 Interest (income) expense, net 2,070 2,036 8,404 8,277 Other (income) expense, net (5,858 ) 5,568 (15,452 ) 1,277 Income tax expense 14,468 10,337 45,346 40,088 (Income) loss from equity method investments (106 ) 65 334 (144 ) Depreciation and amortization 29,702 24,450 110,358 97,914 EBITDA 83,648 70,546 275,857 254,542 Stock-based compensation expense 5,124 4,106 20,320 18,570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,772 $ 74,652 $ 296,177 $ 273,112

Contacts

Investor Contact

Timothy Casey

Vice President, Investor Relations

Stride, Inc.

tcasey@k12.com