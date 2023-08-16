GreenAkku says that its 24 kg exposed concrete base for solar arrays enables the installation of PV systems on flat rooftops and in gardens, without the need for additional substructures or drilling.From pv magazine Germany GreenAkku, a German solar module supplier for balcony applications, has developed its new L-base solution to simplify the installation of PV systems on flat rooftops, garages, carports, and gardens. The L-base, which is made of exposed concrete, is manufactured by Wattstone. It serves as a foundation for the solar modules, allowing direct installation with threaded sleeves. ...

