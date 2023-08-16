AbTherx, Inc.: AbTherx Appoints Gavin Thurston, PhD, as Scientific Advisor

Former Regeneron Oncology Leader Joins AbTherx to Advance its Antibody Discovery Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / AbTherx, a privately held biotech company with innovative technologies that enable and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced the appointment of Gavin Thurston, PhD, as a scientific advisor. In his new role, Dr. Thurston will provide counsel on the Company's research, development, and product strategy.

Dr. Thurston spent the last 22 years of his career at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, his most recent position being SVP of Oncology Research. He has authored over 150 publications and is the inventor on over 50 US patents and ongoing patent applications. His efforts at Regeneron led to the successful clinical development of LIBTAYO® and ongoing late-stage clinical testing of several other antibodies and bispecific antibodies. Dr. Thurston earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in biophysics from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, and a postdoctoral research fellowship in tumor vasculature at CRC Gray Laboratory, London, England.

"Gavin is an accomplished leader and respected expert at the intersection of oncology and antibody-based therapies, bringing a unique combination of academic, research, and clinical experience to AbTherx," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "He will play an instrumental role in advancing our long-term vision for growth and innovation."

"I am excited to support AbTherx at this pivotal stage in its growth," said Gavin Thurston, Scientific Advisor of AbTherx. "AbTherx has assembled an impressive group of scientific leaders that are making significant advancements in antibody discovery technologies. I look forward to working with them and sharing my expertise to amplify the power of their platform."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with innovative technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. AbTherx's Atlas Mouse platform provides the means to develop a clinically validated bispecific antibody format most similar to native antibodies and uses natural mechanisms to generate long CDR3 antibodies to improve the chance of success against challenging drug targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. Additionally, AbTherx is increasing access to transgenic mice expressing full human antibody diversity. Through technology licensing and research collaborations, AbTherx empowers drug developers of all sizes to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

