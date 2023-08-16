Beijing Artists Management Co., Ltd.: The Central Axis and the Performing Arts -- The 2023 Beijing Central Axis International Art Week to be held in August

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Beijing Central Axis International Art Week will be held in Beijing from August 19 to 27. Under the guidance of the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau and the Beijing Municipal Office for Conservation and Management of Beijing Central Axis, it is co-organized by the Beijing Central Axis Protection Foundation and Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., and undertaken by Beijing Artists Management Co., Ltd., and funded by the Zhongteng Fund jointly established by the Beijing Central Axis Protection Foundation and Tencent. It will stage 22 performances covering such categories as stage dramas, dance dramas, concerts, traditional Chinese operas, and shadow puppets, as well as more than 10 activities such as the theatrical carnival, Night Talk of the Central Axis, citywalks, immersive tours at museums, and visits to former residences of celebrities.

The 2023 Beijing Central Axis International Art Week is centered around "performing arts". During the nine-day Art Week, 22 performances and activities will be staged at the theaters on the Central Axis, including Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, Capital Theatre, Dahua City Center for the Performing Arts, Beijing Concert Hall, and Jixiang Theater. The Art Week will be opened by the Peking Opera "The Disappeared Wedding Dress of the Dragon Lady -- Big Monsters in the Forbidden City", which will be followed by "Natu Returning to the Song Regime", local traditional opera performances of Beijing, the drama "Lao Li's Fantasy of Love", the Yue Opera "Dream of the Red Mansion", the Irmina Trynkos and Pavel Timofeyevsky Duo Concert, the shadow puppet shows "Shadow Box Journey" and "The Cat God in the Forbidden City", and the contemporary dance show "Beijing Sonata", covering nearly 10 art categories.

The Art Week will be run through by a series of activities. Focusing on the topic of the Central Axis and theatrical topics, the 2023 Beijing Central Axis International Art Week will invite experts and scholars in different fields and participants interested in the Central Axis culture to participate in night talks on the Central Axis, tell stories about the dramatists and folk culture along the Central Axis, and bring the Central Axis closer to the general public with vivid stories. In addition, sociologists will be invited to take the participants to two citywalks themed on the Central Axis, including visits to the former residences of Mei Lanfang, Tan Xinpei, and Cheng Changgeng, and to the century-old theaters Zhengyi Temple, Anhui Guild Hall, and Jixiang Theater.

Bringing together tradition and modernity, the 2023 Beijing Central Axis International Art Week will inject elements and vitality of the new era into cultural heritage, display the artistic styles along the Central Axis, disseminate the culture of the Central Axis, and let the glorious tangible and intangible cultural heritage on the Central Axis shine together.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-central-axis-and-the-performing-arts----the-2023-beijing-central-axis-international-art-week-to-be-held-in-august-301902285.html