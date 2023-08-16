JDC Group (JDC) reported H123 results that showed accelerating growth at its key Advisortech division (c 89% of revenue) of 11.2%. After three slower quarters, JDC expects overall growth to accelerate in H223 and reiterated its challenging but realistic FY23 guidance of 17% revenue growth at the midpoint, with EBITDA of €11.5-13.0m. JDC trades at an FY24e EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2x on consensus estimates, which we believe is undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business. Our DCF calculation provides a valuation of €34.09/share.

