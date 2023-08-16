Accern Recognized in Gartner 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Today, Accern, a leading provider of no-code Generative AI for Financial Services, announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in not one, but two of Gartner's prestigious 2023 Hype Cycles: Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2023 (1); Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Banking, 2023 (2). Accern has been specifically acknowledged for its capabilities in Adaptive Machine Learning (ML).

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by Gartner in these two critical areas," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern. "Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data science and these recognitions validate the transformative impact that Adaptive ML, as utilized by Accern, can have on industries that are data-rich and insight-hungry, such as banking. Being recognized in the Hype Cycles is a testament to our team's hard work and our continued commitment to innovation."

Adaptive Machine Learning (ML) stands as a pivotal innovation in today's data analytics landscape, enabling businesses to swiftly adapt to evolving data without the intensive overhaul of their established models. With Accern's solutions driven by Adaptive ML, financial and banking institutions are equipped to make sharper decisions, optimize their operations, and enhance customer engagement. Beyond its foundational capabilities, Adaptive ML's self-evolving nature tailors AI functionalities at both business and user scales, proving indispensable in diverse domains such as customer retention, gaming, counter-terrorism, fraud detection, cybersecurity, conversational bots, advanced robotics, and more."

In the Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning 2023 report, Gartner identified specific benefits that can be realized from Adaptive Machine Learning (ML).

Evolving AI Capabilities : Adaptive ML brings AI closer to self-learning, allowing faster responses to changes, outpacing traditional static models. This evolution ensures systems remain resilient even amidst significant disruptions.

: Adaptive ML brings AI closer to self-learning, allowing faster responses to changes, outpacing traditional static models. This evolution ensures systems remain resilient even amidst significant disruptions. Business Relevance & Applications: Most valuable in dynamic settings, Adaptive ML fine-tunes models post-deployment, impacting sectors like cybersecurity, fraud detection, and smart robotics.

Most valuable in dynamic settings, Adaptive ML fine-tunes models post-deployment, impacting sectors like cybersecurity, fraud detection, and smart robotics. Driving Forces & Benefits: In our fast-paced societal and business landscape, Adaptive ML provides real-time data processing and decision-making, extends model accuracy, and curbs frequent model retraining needs.

Accern's inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycles is based on an evaluation of its technology capabilities, market presence, and the value it provides to its customers. Companies recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle represent those that are leading the way in emerging technologies and have the potential to transform their respective industries in the years to come.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2023, Peter Krensky, 27 July 2023 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Banking, 2023, Alistair Newton, Christophe Uzureau, 20 July 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accern

Accern is the leading no-code generative AI platform built for financial services to categorize, extract, summarize and analyze all unstructured content ranging from news, reports, documents, text files, call transcripts, and more. The best data teams from the world's leading organizations, such as Mizuho Bank, UniCredit Bank, William Blair, Interactive Brokers, and Standard Bank, are using Accern to build and deploy AI solutions at scale.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is a Forbes 30 Under 30 company and has raised $40M from top institutional investors.For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com.

