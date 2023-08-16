emnify, a leading IoT connectivity solution provider, is thrilled to announce its extraordinary achievements in H1 2023. The company has strategically acquired Cinco Telecom, the telecommunications operation of the J. Safra Group in Brazil. In addition to this significant move, the company launched its pioneering IoT eSIM platform, integrated satellite IoT connectivity, welcomed new leadership in executive positions, and experienced growth in its customer base. Furthermore, the company was featured in Transforma's Communications Service Provider (CSP) IoT Peer Benchmarking Report 2023, solidifying its position as a leader in the IoT connectivity space.

Expanding Presence in Brazil

Brazil isn't just another market; it's the second largest in the Americas after the USA. Within this dynamic landscape, emnify has distinguished itself as the first cloud-native IoT provider to deploy local nodes and set up operations in the country, all powered by its single, global distributed core network, the SuperNetwork. By acquiring Cinco Telecom, emnify not only strengthens its global footprint, but also establishes itself as an Authorized Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Brazil, compliant with the country's intricate legislation on mobile communication services. This strategic expansion not only highlights emnify's commitment to navigating Brazil's regulatory landscape, but also ensures that its customers continue to benefit from a reliable, seamless, and enhanced connectivity experience in the region and worldwide.

A New Era of IoT Connectivity

In a bold step forward, emnify has launched an eSIM platform that blends adaptability and scalability like never before. Underpinned by eUICC architecture, the eSIM has become the new standard for emnify's IoT SuperNetwork, providing an automated, self-optimizing solution that eliminates the need for physical SIM replacement. Seamlessly adaptable, emnify's IoT eSIM caters to unique IoT applications, addressing power and design limitations while facilitating compatibility with emerging technologies. This pioneering move, coupled with the integration of satellite IoT connectivity, reinforces emnify's leadership in offering flexible, future-proof solutions.

Welcoming New Chief Product Officer

emnify has welcomed former Chief Product Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Deutsche Telekom's global IoT unit, Christopher Ruettgers, to their executive team. This move demonstrates emnify's ability to draw top-tier industry experts and underscores the company's commitment to leading the cloud-transformation of IoT connectivity. Ruettgers' distinguished track record, particularly in IoT product portfolio management, is set to fuel emnify's ongoing innovation and growth journey.

Earning Trust and Industry Recognition

Throughout H1 2023, emnify has gained the trust of 360 new customers, reflecting its unwavering commitment to the customer experience and the value it brings to businesses worldwide. In addition, emnify's leading role in the IoT connectivity space earned it a spotlight in the Communications Service Provider (CSP) IoT Peer Benchmarking Report 2023 by Transforma, reinforcing its standing as an influential IoT connectivity provider.

"Every achievement we've celebrated this year brings us one step closer to our mission of creating a future powered by cloud-native IoT," said Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify. "Our advances in eSIM technology and our SuperNetwork expansion are transforming how businesses connect and interact with the world. We're not just participants in the IoT sector, we're trailblazers, shaping a new industry paradigm where cloud-native IoT is the norm, not the exception. Our journey in 2023 has been momentous, and we're just getting started."

