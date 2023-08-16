As part of a new series of articles this summer, pv magazine revisits news from the PV sector of 10 years ago. The insights evoke memories while also providing a glimpse of what the solar landscape could look like in 2030. Solar PPAs in the United States In the United States, a PPA agreement was announced for the 50 MW Macho Springs solar farm in New Mexico, whereby First Solar would sell the power generated to El Paso Electric Company at a record price of US$ 57.90/MWh. According to market data at the time, the $0.0579 per kWh is less than half the average price of power generated by new coal-fired ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...