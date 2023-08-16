Genex Power says that the 250 MW/2 GWh Kidston pumped hydro project in Australia is now on track for completion in 2024.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based developer Genex Power says that construction of the 250 MW/2 GWh Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project in Queensland is progressing at pace, with underground construction work expected to be completed by the end of this year. The pumped hydro storage facility being developed in the abandoned Kidston gold mine, about 380 kilometers west of Townsville, is part of the AUD 777 million ($500 million) Kidston Clean Energy Hub, which includes an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...