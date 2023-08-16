Sapiens International Corporation: Aktia Life Selects Sapiens to Transform its Core Life Insurance Systems

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions coupled with Sapiens Intelligence, hosted by Sapiens Cloud Services will support Aktia's ambitions to expand their Life business

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Aktia Life, one of Finland's top life insurers with approximately 100,000 customers, has chosen Sapiens as their partner to lead their core system transformation via Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions.

Sapiens was selected for its proven experience in complex insurance ecosystem integrations, providing an end-to-end, cloud-first, digitally enhanced platform for individual and group products, across Life, Wealth and Pension insurances. Aktia has seen recent rapid changes in customer behaviour with digitalization being a critical step towards enhancing efficiency and simultaneously upgrading towards seamless customer service, along with new product offerings.

"Working with Sapiens has already been very rewarding for our company and we are looking forward for the next phase," said Riikka Luukko, Aktia Life CEO. "The partnership with Sapiens supports our strategic growth and renewal goals, including our goal to offer excellent customer and employee experience. With this we are able to optimize both customer and business value and ensure our business continuity."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions will empower Aktia Life with a wide range of fully embedded data management and analytics capabilities. The Aktia implementation is underpinned by the market-leading Sapiens Intelligence data and analytics module that pools the insurer's data to provide actionable insights, improving underwriting risk selection and reducing claims expense ratios. Sapiens Cloud Services empowers companies to focus on core business objectives, eliminating IT bottlenecks, with support and maintenance services providing proactive management.

The Aktia implementation makes use of the Sapiens One-Hand-to-Shake model, whereby Sapiens provides, implementation, support and maintenance services, as well as Cloud hosting and services via its SaaS model.

"We are proud to partner with Aktia Life to help them achieve their digitalization goals," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President & CEO. "Aktia Life informed us that its new life business model target is to implement a modern PAS platform to reduce technology debt in order to be fully compliant with statutory requirements and legislations."

Sapiens CoreSuite empowers insurers to quickly and easily tailor and launch new life insurance products through a variety of low-code/no-code configuration tools as well as support their existing product portfolios. It streamlines premium payment processes and client management features, in addition to further enhancements for Policy Service transactions driven from the at-a-glance Policy Dashboard.

About Aktia Life Insurance Ltd

As part of the Aktia Group, Aktia Life Insurance Ltd is a company responsible for the production of customer friendly life insurance solutions. Aktia Life Insurance Ltd has a long and extensive experience of life insurance activities in Finland. The company has approximately 100,000 private and corporate customers and several partners in the finance sector. They currently employ about 70 people.

About the Aktia Group

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. They serve customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in their offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Aktia's award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. They employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) in 2022 was EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). For more information visit aktia.com.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.

For more information, visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

