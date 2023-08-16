Lori L. Harmon Joins myGwork as Chair to Support the Company's Mission to Make Workplaces Safer & More Inclusive

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myGwork, the largest global LGBTQ+ talent platform, has announced the appointment of Lori L. Harmon as the new Chair of the Board, who will focus on driving the next phase of growth, and support the company co-founders' mission?to make workplaces safer and more inclusive for all worldwide.

Harmon is the Vice President and Global Head of Business Development at Cloudflare. As a strategic go-to-market executive and general manager, Harmon consistently leads and transforms sales and customer success teams to achieve revenue targets of over $1B for organizations of all sizes. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals (AA-ISP).???

Previously, Harmon served as an independent director for SiteLock, a leading security website company, prior to its sale to Sectigo. She is a natural problem-solver with expertise in digital sales, AI, customer success, cybersecurity and SaaS.?Her problem-solving abilities and transformative leadership skills come from deep experience leading global sales, professional services, customer support, product management and marketing teams to help customers maximize their return, which have in turn helped her to consistently drive sales innovation and shape growth strategies.?As an active member of networking organizations like Chief, Forte Group and FirstBoard.io, Harmon highly values the importance of diversity, and works hard to increase the representation of women in industries like tech, as well as in leadership positions.

With strong expertise in the digital space, close personal ties to the LGBTQ+ community, and a strong public platform both in the U.S. and globally, Harmon's expertise complements the skills of myGwork's co-founders Pierre and Adrien Gaubert, who have spent the last decade helping to create safer and more inclusive workplaces. In fact, myGwork's mission is one that Harmon holds close to her heart because a close member of her family also experienced anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination early on in their career, similar to the Gaubert brothers, which ultimately resulted in the creation of myGwork.

"We're delighted to announce Lori as the new Chair of our Board. The wealth of her strategic experience in the digital space coupled with her sales expertise and commitment to diversity and inclusion, will support myGwork's ambitious international growth targets," stated Adrien and Pierre Gaubert. "While we continue to focus on growing our business, our focus now is on strengthening our current product base and platform to ensure that we are maximizing the impact that we have on workplace inclusion globally. We believe Lori's appointment as Chair and her deep expertise will help to achieve that."???

Commenting on the new appointment, Harmon stated: "I am honored to have been offered the role of Chair of the Board at myGwork. It's a chance to leverage my unique perspectives, expertise, and passion to lead myGwork into a brighter future. Together with an exceptional team, we'll pave the way for inclusivity and diversity, driving positive global change in the world. Diversity is a proven competitive edge!"??

Harmon's appointment is timely as it coincides with another round of investment totaling £1.3m, which the company recently secured despite the current challenging fundraising environment.?The latest injection of funding, which was led again by 24Haymarket, with contributions from a new network of Angel investors and grant funding from Innovate UK, will be used to further enhance myGwork's e-learning products, offered through the myGwork Academy , as well as expand its reach and impact internationally.???

"We are thrilled to continue to support the team at myGwork in expanding their reach amongst the LGBTQ+ community as well being part of the journey in upskilling workforces through the myGwork Academy. With the addition of this new round of funding, as well as the broadening of the board through the addition of a new chair, we look forward to myGwork growing and increasing impact from an already market leading position," stated James Campin, myGwork Board Observer and Investment Executive at 24Haymarket.

"A large portion of the funding package consisted of grant support from Innovate UK which will be used to support our network growth and user experience," explained myGwork's Chief Strategy Officer, Stephan Heinz. "New products include adding our first Spanish language course, and launching an additional course on Intersectionality, covering a much-needed knowledge gap, as confirmed by the majority of our clients."??

"Our users and clients are the foundation of our business, so it's important to us that our platform's user experience is industry-leading and user-friendly. We are excited about the new and upcoming features that this additional funding will support, which include improved user analytics to provide that much-needed and unique personalized experience, which will ultimately help us in our mission to create safer and more inclusive workplaces for all around the world," added Adrien and Pierre Gaubert.????

For more information about the myGwork Academy, or about the new appointment, contact: press@mygwork.com ??

ABOUT MYGWORK???

myGwork ?is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news and much more. myGwork 's co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre?Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. They have been honored as one of the UK's Top 50 inclusion champions in the? 2022/23 Diversity Power List , won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and named as one of the? Top 100 Global LGBT+?OUTstanding?Executives .? myGwork has won many awards too, including the? Bank of London's 2022 Rainbow Honours , and shortlisted for? The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good. The company was also listed in the Top 5?Startups?with Pride by?Geek Times?and won the?Diva Magazine?Award of Corporate Allies.?????

