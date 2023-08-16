CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: Oasis Cannabis Dispensary Launches Their New and Improved App to Enhance the Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce their new and improved Oasis Cannabis app. The app was created by the Springbig platform to enhance the customer experience and boost the dispensaries communications. This tool solves many of the regulated platform issues the cannabis industry struggles with daily including text messaging deliverability, social media advertising, and additional marketing efforts.

The text deliverability issues have magnified over the years due to 10DLC/SHAFT regulations and the carrier's filtering increasing, it has been more challenging to get messages through to our customers. This has caused the industry to search for other communication alternatives. The Oasis Cannabis app allows users to receive daily messages through push notifications, resulting in no carrier filtering of our messages. It also includes features such as viewing rewards points, online shopping, exclusive offers, referring a friend, interests, and more.

The app enhances the dispensary's new subscription program experience, known as the Oasis VIP Club. VIP Club members can view their special offers within the app including their 1st visit promo item, 1 promo item a month, skip the line pass, 25% off all non-sale items, 40% off City Trees products all day, and free delivery all day. These offers can be redeemed in-store and online to cater to customers needs. The skip the line perk has received extremely positive feedback from customers due to Oasis's daily happy hour from 4:20 pm to 7:10 pm where the line can form all the way out the dispensary's door!

Another highly received feature the app offers is the referral program. Customers can share the QR code within their app with a friend to redeem $10 off their next visit for them and the person they referred! The friend and new customer will also receive a 1st time customer double points offer to redeem on their next visit. This has allowed for an easy shopping experience for existing & new customers! The Oasis Cannabis app will improve and grow as Springbig has plans to develop more features in the near future.

