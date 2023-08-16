Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its first production and shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), marking its entrance into the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. The product is expected to be available in select Ontario retail locations and online at www.ocs.ca in the middle of September 2023.

Glow launched with MODTM THC Berry drops, a brand of naturally flavoured water-soluble drops featuring its proprietary MyCell® Technology. The Company successfully completed its first commercial-scale production of its proprietary MyCell® cannabis ingredients and MODTM products at its Canadian processing facility. In the coming months, Glow expects to launch additional SKUs and its second brand, .decimalTM, into the Canadian market.

"This inaugural shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store marks a major milestone for Glow Lifetech and we're extremely proud to bring our breakthrough MyCell® Technology to Canada's largest cannabis market," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "We look forward to continuing to expand our available product portfolio and distribution network across Canada."





Glow's MOD drops

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/177405_6ce54bc974cafb55_001full.jpg

MOD drops are water-soluble cannabis extract drops with a burst of natural flavour (or flavourless versions), quick onset, and zero sugar. Packaged in a compact easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop delivers 1 mg of cannabinoids, MOD gives consumers the freedom to customize your cannabis experience, your own way, whenever, wherever. It features Glow's 100% natural MyCellTM rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption and great taste. MOD is setting a new standard for a more enjoyable and effective cannabis experience you can feel good about.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, the sole wholesaler to more than 1,600 privately owned retail cannabis stores in Ontario, and the only regulated online retailer of adult-use cannabis products in the province. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS and Ontario consumers are able to buy select products online through www.ocs.ca.

Recent News

The Company recently announced it has received its first product listing and initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for its newly launched MOD THC Berry drops. Full Story Here: https://bit.ly/3QzGrQ5.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177405