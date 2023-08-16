Oilprice.com: The $23 Billion Graphite Boom Is Flying Under Wall Street's Radar

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The undeniable inevitability is that everything is going to be electrified, and batteries are our future, as well as the biggest opportunity for investors in a lifetime. Yet, the lithium space has become crowded and chaotic, while the lesser-known critical battery component-graphite-is an extraordinary $23-billion bounty ripe for picking. By 2032, it is projected to be worth an estimated $43 billion. Companies mentioned in this release include:Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

This isn't about pencils. It's about the most important element of a multi-trillion-dollar energy transition. It's about yet another 35% jump in electric vehicle sales expected for 2023, and more explosive growth to follow. It's about the raw materials that make the batteries to feed this explosive growth.

Graphite makes up 95-99% of the anode (negative electrode) material in lithium-ion batteries, in varying natural and synthetic combinations.

In fact, according to John DeMaio , CEO of Graphex Technologies and President of the Graphene Division of the Graphex Group Ltd ( GRFX ), many don't realize that graphite is the largest component by volume in an EV battery "because graphite goes about its business, doing its job quietly, like it's done ever since the seventies".

Any given lithium-ion battery can contain 15X more graphite than lithium, making up some 25% of a battery's total volume. It's also why Elon Musk once opined that lithium-ion batteries should be called "nickel-graphite batteries".

There is no immediately viable solution to effectively replace the lithium-ion battery. Industry-wide, the consensus is that graphite will remain the primary anode material in the foreseeable future. And North America has zero commercial production …

Yet, planned North American battery factories represent some 1 million metric tons per year of demand for graphite anode material.That makes this $23-billion market one of the best to be in.

Even more so for Graphex Group ( GRFX ), which is creating domestic supply chains of graphite, and is strategically positioned in North America to potentially seize significant market share.

Midstream Money: The Most Profitable Area of the Graphite Supply Chain

Outside of China, there are very few graphite mines currently producing significant quantities of the right quality raw material. There are even fewer with the necessary experience of refining that raw material into the finished anode material we need to meet what promises to be raging demand.

The most profitable aspect of the graphite supply chain is refining. Mining itself is wrought with exorbitant costs, regulatory burdens, and challenging operations.

Not only is it the most profitable, but it's also where we see the highest barrier to entry. This is a highly specialized field and battery makers need experienced refiners who can demonstrate scale. In North America, that means Graphex, which has the expertise and technology, and holds patents for everything from products and production methods to machinery design and environmental protection.

Graphex Group already has a decade of commercial graphite refining experience and currently produces 10,000 metric tons of finished anode material annually, and they operate on a 24/7 basis, unlike others who have only produced sample materials at a pilot scale. This is a defining factor in the industry.

There are few-if any--companies larger than Graphex in terms of production volume outside of China; and they have strong ties to Beijing, which is a riskier selling point in the current geopolitical atmosphere, heightened by a battle for technological dominance through access to critical minerals.

While Graphex has extensive experience in China, it is not a Chinese company. Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with its principal offices in Hong Kong and regional offices in Shanghai and Royal Oak, Michigan, but it is seeking to create a standalone U.S. entity to "make the distinction even more clear, and to qualify unhindered for U.S. and Canadian incentives, grants, loans, etc.," according to the company's website .

Now, it's all about bringing critical graphene home to North American markets as the energy transition gains serious momentum.

Possibly the Most Important Expansion in our Energy Transition

Already producing 10,000 tons per annum, Graphex ( GRFX ) is currently implementing a large-scale expansion to increase production to 20,000 tons per annum within the next 12 months, with construction completion and production implementation expected to be concluded within that timeframe, subject to typical construction scheduling. The expansion news has been fast-flowing.

In February last year, Graphex announced the joint-venture construction of its first-ever facility outside of Asia-in Warren, Michigan, a 15,000 tons-per-annum plant resurrected from an abandoned manufacturing sight in the Detroit automotive sector. Operations are expected to launch in Q1 2024.

Graphex has prioritized North America to localize end-to-end graphite processing and production capabilities, and the 15,000 tpa plant in Michigan is a major step towards that goal.

An international collaboration with Canada will also play a role, with Canada eyeing high-level status in the North American critical minerals game.

Finally, Graphex has secured raw materials supply from one of the largest, high-quality graphite mines outside of China, with other offtake agreements either secured or in the works-all outside of China.

Canada: Offtake/Joint venture collaboration agreement with Northern Graphite

Australia: Offtake/Joint venture collaboration agreement with Reforme Group

Brazil: Offtake/Joint venture collaboration agreement with SouthStar Battery Metals

Offtake/Joint venture collaboration agreement with Gratomic

US: Offtake/Joint venture collaboration agreement with SouthStar Battery Metals

Tanzania: Offtake agreement with Volt Resources

Electrification = Batteries. Batteries = Graphite. Graphite = Graphex.

Graphex ( GRFX ) has undertaken extensive scientific research and sees a multitude of applications for graphene that may likely increase demand even further in the future. Graphene's unique properties will likely have major biomedical use, specifically with targeted drug delivery, smart implants, and tissue engineering. In the industrial sector, graphene-based composites can be used as a non-toxic rust-proofing alternative, as well as an improved coating for touch screens, phones and tablets.

Graphene can also be used for enhanced computer circuitry, while graphene supercapacitors are huge boosts of power with comparably little energy. Eventually, because graphene is lightweight, it could be used in the manufacture of cars and planes, significantly reducing their weight. Finally, but not exclusively, graphene ultra-sensitive sensors could detect minute airborne particles, making it a potential preventative technology for any future pandemics.

Domesticating the entire graphite supply chain is a daunting task, but Graphex Group has a clear advantage in North America.

This is a team of veterans led by DeMaio, who has 35 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including as former President, CEO and Board Member of JouleSmart Solutions, general manager of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, VP of MWH Global, VP of SPG Solar and COO of Thompson Solar Technologies.

It has a decade of commercial graphite refining experience, but one very distinct advantage: Its would-be competitors are new to midstream graphite. They're only producing at lab or pilot scale, and scaling up can be accompanied by all sorts of challenges and misfires.

Graphex ( GRFX ) is already producing through full-scale commercial processes with continuous output, and it's at the forefront of creating one of the most critical North American supply chains of the coming decades.

Miners Are Looking To Capitalize On The Battery Boom

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), standing tall amidst giants, is revered for its unparalleled focus on copper, molybdenum, and gold. From the American landscapes to the vastness of Indonesia, their mining prowess resonates in the global circuits. The Grasberg mine, a testament to their dedication, encapsulates the richness of their resource pool.

Diving deeper, FCX doesn't simply extract; it envisions and innovates. Their approach to sustainable mining practices, coupled with community engagement, sets a gold standard in responsible resource extraction. They understand that the minerals they pull from the Earth's depths power tomorrow's industries, and they're primed to be at the heart of it.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) stands as a global testament to exploration and innovation. It's not simply a miner; Rio Tinto is a storyteller, tracing tales from the red landscapes of the Pilbara to the icy stretches of Canada. But while iron ore paints much of their narrative, their story branches into diamonds, copper, and aluminum.

Their commitment to the environment is not mere corporate speak. It's tangible, as seen in their ambitious projects aiming at lower carbon aluminum and piloting underground mines powered entirely by electricity. It's a company that doesn't just adapt to the future but seeks to shape it.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is the epitome of diversified mining operations. Unlike many in its league, Teck doesn't wear a single crown. From steelmaking coal to zinc, its portfolio resonates with diversity and adaptability.

Their trailblazing sustainability initiatives, such as the ambitious 'RACE21' program , look to harness technology and innovation to redefine the very essence of mining. Teck isn't just mining resources; they're mining possibilities, pushing boundaries to unlock potential where others might not look.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is dripping with a legacy that has touched multiple industries from agriculture to electronics. While globally known as a lithium stalwart, its portfolio richly spills into potassium, iodine, and even solar salts.

SQM's real brilliance shines in its adaptability. They're not just extracting resources; they're harmonizing with the environment. Utilizing unique solar evaporation techniques to produce lithium, SQM emphasizes an environmentally-conscious extraction process.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is eying the electric future with determination and readiness. Spanning from the vastness of Nevada to the stretches of Argentina, LAC is poised to fuel the world's electric dreams. However, it's not just about lithium; their boron assets add a unique facet to their identity.

Their endeavors, such as the Thacker Pass project , signal not just a commitment to production but to sustainability and community-centric growth. LAC's narrative is one of balance, aligning commercial goals with environmental and social aspirations.

By. Tom Kool

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Neither the author nor the publisher, Oilprice.com, was paid to publish this communication concerning Graphex Group. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured company and therefore has an incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. This share ownership should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies, success of the companies graphite production operations, the continuation and success of the companies' joint ventures; the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Oilprice.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-23-billion-graphite-boom-is-flying-under-wall-streets-radar-301901610.html