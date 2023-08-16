Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce that follow up sampling on the recently discovered Echo Zone (See news release dated 21 June 2023) have resulted in additional high grade gold mineralization on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Additional prospecting and follow-up sampling at the recently discovered Echo Zone has resulted in additional high grade gold mineralization. To date, 23 samples have been collected from Echo Zone with assays ranging from 0.084 to 10.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). Echo Zone to date has been traced for 80m on surface and remains open in both directions and represents a priority trenching target with high grade gold mineralization hosted within an iron carbonate altered conglomerate with associated quartz-carbonate veining and 1-5% cubic pyrite, local arsenopyrite and galena. The pervasive carbonate alteration strikes roughly the same orientation to that of Main Zone and is interpreted to represent a separate zone of mineralization to that of Main Zone. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

Exploration work continues to uncover areas of new gold mineralization within prospective areas outside of the Main Zone mineralization (See news release: May 25, 2023). Gold mineralization is typically hosted within carbonate altered sediments which include conglomerates with associated quartz-carbonate veining and local stockwork striking roughly the same orientation to that of the Main Zone. Alteration is made of up strong silicification with pervasive iron carbonate. Mineralization consists of trace to 6% disseminated to stringer pyrite with trace to 2% arsenopyrite also present. Cubic pyrite is common within the alteration system and appears to be an important component for the presence of gold. Preliminary interpretation indicates gold mineralization within Main Zone occurs at the contact between mafic volcanics and sediments.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has received an exploration permit for trenching and drilling. Trenching is expected to commence once equipment has been contracted. Management is excited about the recent success in identifying three new gold systems (Echo Zone, South Zone and East Zone) outside of the Main Zone mineralization over a short period of time.

Prospecting, geological mapping, and soil sampling is ongoing with the aim of further delineating known gold mineralization along strike of the recently discovered gold zones as well as continuing to evaluate other prospective areas of the property.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

