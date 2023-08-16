Vior Inc.: Vior Provides a Mid-Summer Exploration Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / VIOR INC. (« Vior » or the « Corporation »), (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - is pleased to provide an update on the Corporation's Summer 2023 field exploration programs across its three key exploration projects: Belleterre Gold Project, Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and Skyfall Nickel Project.

Mark Fedosiewich, Vior's President and CEO commented, "It has been a very busy and somewhat disruptive exploration season for Vior as we rapidly advance three district-scale projects in Quebec. We are pleased to report that the temporary restrictions caused by the forest fires on our Skyfall Nickel Project, and at our Belleterre Gold and Critical Minerals Projects, have now all been lifted. Notwithstanding, the Vior team has exhibited remarkable agility in rapidly adapting to this unprecedented situation. Our proactive approach has effectively averted any potential downtime in the field during our pivotal exploration season. Our crews have been active at Belleterre for the past month since the restrictions were lifted in this specific area, and have now just returned to the Skyfall Nickel Project this past week. Each of these distinct projects offers exposure to a different and highly sought after metal, representing tremendous value creation opportunities for Vior shareholders."

The extensive field exploration programs that began this Summer on Vior's Key exploration projects will continue well into Fall 2023. The field work includes:

Stripping, channel sampling, and backpack drilling to investigate near-surface geological continuity should be underway next week at the Belleterre Gold Project. The selection of our field exploration sites are a direct outcome of our collaboration with industry leaders ALSGoldspot and 3DGeo Solutions, leveraging cutting-edge structural modeling and AI targeting. These advanced methodologies have enabled us to target high-potential locations. In addition, through a systematic approach encompassing thorough field validation and analysis, our objective is to better define an upcoming major drill program. Future communications will detail these recent compilation works and the compelling exploration targets;

A second reconnaissance program for lithium-bearing pegmatites at our Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) was completed in July to better define the most prospective areas. Field crews have confirmed the location of various pegmatite dyke swarms in the proximity of the Two-Mica granite Decelle intrusive;

Three field crews were mobilized at the Skyfall Nickel Project for the first-ever large-scale field reconnaissance program looking to validate VTEM anomalies for nickel, however, due to the forest fires were forced to demobilize after a few days. Preliminary results confirmed that VTEM anomalies correlate with surface sulphide conductors, thus representing an excellent tool to lead surface exploration for Nickel mineralization at Skyfall. The team has now returned this past week to resume their promising exploration work;

After demobilizing at the Skyfall Nickel project in early June, and awaiting permission to return to the Belleterre project, Vior's Exploration team relocated for 10 days to another Vior project not affected by the temporary restrictions. Upcoming communications will detail the results of this previous unplanned fieldwork.

Also, Vior will be communicating a more comprehensive technical update for its projects in the coming weeks and months as lab results become available and are interpreted.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President for Vior and Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration corporation based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality projects in proven and favorable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects in Quebec, which include its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and its Skyfall Nickel Project.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774449/Vior-Provides-a-Mid-Summer-Exploration-Update