ATC-NY: CYRIN and the Rochester Institute of Technology Create a Level 2 Exercise for a Virtual Cybersecurity Training Environment

CYRIN and RIT Create an Enterprise-level Exercise in a Virtual Training Environment

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / CYRIN and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) have created a Level 2 Exercise that resides on CYRIN's virtual cybersecurity training platform. In this exercise, called "Configure an Enterprise Network," students must configure the firewalls and routers in accordance with the security policies of the organization. The firewalls and routers must be configured to implement policies related to how traffic to and from the internet and between different subnets is handled.









CYRIN has three levels of training - Labs, Exercises and Attacks - on its virtual, cloud-based platform. Level 2 Exercises are robust training exercises that challenge the student to work in a virtual environment to demonstrate proficiency with different scenarios with multiple cybersecurity tools that enhance training and mimic real-world scenarios. In this exercise, which looks at an enterprise network, students use pfSense, an open-source firewall and router used by thousands of enterprises and officially supported by Netgate. Students must be familiar with the pfSense console and web interfaces. Those unfamiliar with pfSense are encouraged to complete the CYRIN "Firewall Configuration with pfSense" lab before attempting this exercise.

This exercise was developed in conjunction with the Rochester Institute of Technology and their Global Cyber Institute. RIT used CYRIN's patented Exercise Builder tool to create several labs that CYRIN has licensed for use on the CYRIN platform. This exercise is also mapped to NIST NICE Specialty Areas or NIST NICE Work Roles listed below.

Specialty Areas:

Systems Architecture (ARC)

Cyber Defense Infrastructure Support (INF)

Work Roles:

Cyber Defense Infrastructure Support Specialist (PR-INF-001)

Enterprise Architect (SP-ARC-001)

Security Architect (SP-ARC-002)

System Administrator (OM-ADM-001)

Information Systems Security Manager (OV-MGT-001)

Network Operations Specialist (OM-NET-001)

CYRIN is designed for the seasoned cybersecurity professional or the student new to the field. Inexpensive and tailored for a 24/7 schedule, CYRIN labs, exercises and attack scenarios allow for training in a virtual cloud-based environment 365 days a year. CYRIN is also an excellent way for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and others to test their software products. Nearly any operating system that runs on the Intel/AMD x86 or x86_64 architecture can be uploaded to CYRIN as an OVA file or installed directly within CYRIN using the Exercise Builder. To learn more about our labs and content, visit the CYRIN catalog page.

The Team

ATC-NY, based in Ithaca, NY, is the Cybersecurity division of Architecture Technology Corporation, and is responsible for CYRIN development. They work with numerous commercial, educational and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, who helped support the effort to develop CYRIN.

About Architecture Technology Corporation

Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. ATCorp specializes in advanced research and software-intensive solutions for complex problems in Information Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise-Scale Network Computing, AI, and Machine Learning. To read more about their products and services, visit ATCorp at https://www.atcorp.com.

