Lingoda Launches Exciting 'Back to School' Language Learning Campaign

The language learning platform will offer up to 25% off on their monthly subscription.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Lingoda, the leading online language learning platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated "Back to School" campaign, aimed at providing language learners with a dynamic and immersive language learning experience. As the academic season kicks off, Lingoda is committed to helping learners achieve their language goals with engaging content and innovative features.

Lingoda - Back to School

The "Back to School" campaign offers a range of exciting benefits designed to enhance the language learning journey:

Flexible Learning Options: Lingoda understands the demands of a busy life. With flexible class timings and on-demand lessons, students can easily fit language learning into their daily routines. Interactive Lessons: Our classes focus on human interaction and maximum conversation time. This also allows them to receive individual attention and personalized feedback. Each lesson centers on a different element of speaking, reading, grammar and vocabulary. Certified Teachers: Lingoda's team of certified, native-speaking teachers bring their expertise and cultural insights into every lesson, ensuring an authentic and comprehensive learning experience. Personalized Learning Paths: Lingoda's expertly designed courses mean students won't sacrifice educational quality for convenience. The platform provides personalized learning paths, catering to each student's unique learning style and pace. This ensures that students stay motivated and make consistent progress. Exclusive Promotions: To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Lingoda is offering exclusive promotions, including discounts and special offers, making it even more accessible for students to embark on their language learning journey.

With a special code, new learners on the platform can receive 15% off of 12 classes/month subscription, 20% off of 20 classes/month subscription, and 25% off of 40 classes/month subscription. The code is valid for both group and private classes.

"We're excited to kick off our 'Back to School' campaign and support learners as they dive into the world of language learning," said Philippa Wentzel, Curriculum Team Lead at Lingoda. "For many of us, the back-to-school season can be the perfect time to renew resolutions and get back into learning mode after the summer - whatever stage of life we're at. We believe that mastering a new language opens up a world of opportunities and enriches learners' personal, academic and professional experiences. Our platform offers a dynamic and flexible approach to learning that's designed to boost your confidence in real-world communication from your very first lesson."

To learn more about Lingoda's "Back to School" campaign and to embark on your language learning journey, visit www.lingoda.com.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish to over 100,000 students worldwide. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to build bridges around the world through language learning. Visit Lingoda.co to learn more.

