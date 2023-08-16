PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: PEDROS LIST INC. Retains Renowned Corporate Law Firm in Mexico, Eyes Launch of its Mobile App

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC:PDRO) ("Pedro's" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has retained counsel in Mexico to handle its affairs related to its soon to be launched mobile app. The Company has retained Basham, Ringe y Correa, S.C. ("Basham") and is presently working with them to ensure compliance with all regulatory matters in Mexico as it enters the final phase of development for its mobile app.

Once the Company is able to launch its mobile app, Pedro will be able to ramp up operations and begin executing the final stage of its business model. This will, in turn, also provide greater transparency and accountability to its shareholders and potential investors. The company expects that, with the assistance of Basham, it will soon meet all the legal and regulatory requirements necessary to be able to launch its app in Mexico after years of hard work.

"We are excited to announce the retention of Basham, undoubtedly one of the leading full service law firms in Latin America," said Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of Pedro's List. "Engaging Basham is a reflection of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and increasing value for our shareholders. It has taken years of hard work getting us to this point, and we believe that Basham will provide the necessary legal counsel and guidance to be able to operate in Mexico while also staying compliant with all applicable laws and regulations."

For additional information about Basham, please visit www.basham.com.mx.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

