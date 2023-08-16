AVIA Adds Three Leading Academic and Community Health Systems to National Network

AVIA's digital transformation network maintains 100% member retention for first half of 2023, demonstrating the importance of digital

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / AVIA , the nation's leading healthcare digital transformation partner, has announced that three health systems - RUSH , MUSC Health , and United Regional Health Care System - have joined its already robust network of more than 55 health systems.

The three new members will be able to further their organizations' strategic goals and enhance the impact of their digital initiatives by drawing on AVIA's in-house performance improvement expertise and market intelligence. They will also have access to the power of partnership across the network-which, along with programs like AVIA's recently launched National Generative AI Collaborative , has become a critical tool for health systems as they explore emerging technologies with the potential to transform healthcare delivery, such as generative AI and ambient voice.

Digital remains the key differentiator for modern health systems, as evidenced by AVIA's 100% retention of its 55-plus existing health system members in 2023. Market-leading health systems know that digital will play an instrumental role in transforming the clinical, operational, and consumer-facing experience within their systems. By partnering with AVIA, each of the three new members will bolster their digital strategy and overall system performance by turning to the expertise of industry peers and in-house AVIA experts across the broadest digital landscape.

"We're proud to welcome RUSH, MUSC Health, and United Regional Health Care System to the AVIA Network," said AVIA CEO Linda Finkel. "We know digital can unlock new revenue streams, improve health outcomes, and increase operational capacity. The value at stake is $400M annually for a $2B system. Each new member isn't just a win for AVIA, but growth in the network demonstrates that the industry is moving toward real, meaningful transformation that will be better for patients, providers, and our communities."

"After working with AVIA to develop an end-to-end digital experience and consumer roadmap-as well as justify the economics of it internally-we realized the value of their experience," says Richa Gupta, SVP and Chief Operating Officer, Rush University Medical Group. "At RUSH University Medical Center, we are laser-focused on building the health system of the future, and digital transformation is an important component of that journey. We believe working with AVIA and collaborating across its broad network will accelerate our progress."

To learn more about the AVIA Network and how AVIA helps leading health systems deliver predictable and impactful results with digital, contact AVIA today .

About AVIA

AVIA is the healthcare industry's leading performance innovation and market intelligence partner helping health systems leverage digital for their success. Working with its national network of 450 hospitals and thousands of digital health companies, AVIA accelerates value for health systems from transforming their operational, clinical, and consumer experiences. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and select digital health solutions, at aviahealthinnovation.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

