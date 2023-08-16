BrightRock Gold Corp. Announces The Expansion of The Midnight Owl Lithium Project, Increasing Ownership from 197 to 237 Lode Claims

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to announce an additional 20% expansion of its existing footprint at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project. Approximately 4,900 acres are now divided between 237 lode claims, each with full ownership rights. As a reference to this most recent expansion, new maps are attached. This expansion was planned immediately following the results of 10-meter satellite imaging carried out by Dirt Exploration (see 8/8/2023 Update). Mr. Steven Cyros, our Head of Exploration, worked tirelessly to see this project through to completion.

Dirt Exploration's spectral correlation of prospective lithium minerals on the surface served as a crucial blueprint for validating and completing this expansion project. The persistence of strong spectral correlation for lithium minerals confirmed the presence of potentially extensive lithium mineralization in this geographical region and the significance of expanding these ownership rights further.

Figure 1 shows the spectral correlation produced by Dirt Exploration of potential lithium minerals on the surface. Warmer colors indicate a stronger correlation between the spectral reflectance captured on the satellite imagery and potential lithium minerals.

Figure 1: Dirt Exploration's lithium target map showing satellite imagery reflectance correlation to potential lithium minerals on the surface.

BrightRock's chief executive officer, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., commented on the completed expansion project by stating, "Expansion is an important milestone and component of any company's growth strategy." It demonstrates that we are making progress toward achieving our goal of becoming a major player in the endeavor to develop a domestic lithium supply."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4900 acres, or 236 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

