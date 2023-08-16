Sappi North America: Sappi's 2023 'Employee Ideas that Matter' Winners Drive Impact Across Local Communities

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, announced the winners of its 2023 Employee Ideas that Matter (EITM) grant program, donating up to $50,000 to causes that are important to employees in the environmental, healthcare, educational and community-centric spaces.

Inspired by over two decades of success from its Ideas that Matter (ITM) grant program - the only operation of its kind in the paper and packaging industry - Sappi established EITM in 2016. The annual program recognizes and supports volunteering efforts of employees for nonprofit organizations in their communities through direct funding. Employees are encouraged to nominate charity projects that benefit their communities to a panel of judges composed of senior leadership.

"We believe in creating a thriving, sustainable world for everyone. The EITM program has allowed employees at all levels to take an active role in driving our mission of positive social impact forward," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications, Sappi North America. "It's an extension of Sappi's overarching commitment to social responsibility and giving back directly to our local communities."

This year, the program reached many milestones. It was selected as a winner in the category of Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility in the Communitas Awards for providing direct funding to over 67 local nonprofit causes, and since 2018, employee participation has increased over 118%. Additionally, its pioneer program, Ideas that Matter, earned Gold in the 2023 MUSE Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility.

2023 EITM winners include the following:

Brian Freyermuth, Boston, MA Sippican Lands Trust Brian's project supported building a parking lot and trail system to allow greater access to protected outdoor properties for the public and improve existing trails to allow for handicapped access and safety of children. Lynne Palmer, Technology Center, ME Michael T. Goulet TBI and Epilepsy Foundation Lynn's initiative helped purchase multi-sport helmets for Westbrook Kids Safety Day event to demonstrate proper use of helmets and raise awareness of traumatic brain injuries. Dan Menor, Cloquet Mill, MN CHUM Dan supported the Annual CHUM Rhubarb Festival, the main fundraiser for CHUM, a nonprofit that provides?support for people experiencing homelessness, poverty and marginalization within the Duluth, MN area. Eddie Ouedraogo, Matane Mill, Quebec Mission Saint Laurent Eddie's grant helped Mission Saint Laurent provide food service, transportation and patient visits for underserved community members in Matane. Line Simard, Matane Mill, Quebec Les Phoenix Line's initiative supported Les Phoenix, a local sports club, to help underserved families and their children participate in organized sports that were not accessible in their local towns. Brett Patten, Somerset Mill, ME St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department Brett's funds were utilized to help the St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department, a local?100% volunteer-run fire department that serves the community in and around St. Albans, ME to purchase a new pump for a firetruck. Ethan Olson, Wood Procurement, ME SeedTree Ethan supported SeedTree, a non-profit located in Nepal, in their efforts to visit villages and complete participatory surveys to better understand how the organization could help the area. The goal was to install a research/production tree orchard at the Nepal Agriculture and Forestry University. Matthew Howard, Somerset Mill, ME Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry Matthew's grant helped install outdoor lighting in the parking lot of the community Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry to ensure the safety of clients and volunteer staff, especially in the winter. Katherine Haynes, South Portland, ME Preble Street Katherine enabled Preble Street Teen Services to underwrite costs associated with traditional and nontraditional mental health services for youth experiencing homelessness. Lisa Graves, Technology Center, ME Pink Feather Foundation Lisa's grant helped Pink Feather Foundation, a non-profit that confidentially provides students clothing and accessories at no cost, to purchase clothing racks with wheels to allow easier access for photography and storage. James Nicolantonio, Westbrook Mill, ME Project Blessing James' initiative helped purchase blankets, utensils?and other home goods for people experiencing homelessness to ease their transition back into housing through the Project Blessing organization. Jason Leach, Westbrook Mill, ME Wilderness Response Team Jason's project funded training and purchase of equipment for the Wilderness Response Team, a volunteer-run nonprofit that serves the people of Maine by providing search, technical rescue and medical services in wilderness areas across the state.

To learn more about Sappi's social impact initiatives, visit: https://www.sappi.com/sustainability-and-impact/people.

###

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.?

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sappi North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774512/Sappis-2023-Employee-Ideas-that-Matter-Winners-Drive-Impact-Across-Local-Communities