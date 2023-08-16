MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), has opened registrations for the 11th GRC Summit, being held on October 16th and 17th, 2023, in London. Following the success of the Miami GRC Summit this June, the two-day event will bring together the most influential risk leaders to discuss the latest trends and best practices in Connected GRC and the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI). Sessions and discussions will be particularly focused on governance, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, digital operational resilience, internal audit, third-party risk, IT cyber risk, compliance, and environmental social governance (ESG). MetricStream's GRC Summit sets the stage for GRC leaders to stay ahead with the latest advancement in AI, connected GRC trends, and best practices while networking with other practitioners navigating the same landscape.

"What's clear is risk leaders need to step out of silos and implement a connected GRC strategy. Whether you are looking to gain clarity and focus around how to leverage AI for efficiency while protecting your business or are facing the complexities of emerging regulations around operational resilience and cyber risk, this Summit will provide valuable insights and opportunities for informed decision-making and strategic growth,"said Gaurav Kapoor, co-CEO and co-Founder, MetricStream

The London GRC Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities with GRC leaders from across the globe. Confirmed speakers already include:

Dr. Jenny J Birdi, Head of Operational Risk and Risk Strategy UK, HSBC

David Storey, Vice President Health, Safety, Security Environment, dnata

Chandrra Sekhaar, Chief Audit Executive (EMEA) SMF 5, Mizuho

Phil Crook, Head of Compliance, Nationwide Building Society

Ivan Martinez, Chief Audit Executive, Banco Santander London Branch

Sarah Harman, Leader Operational Risk Framework and Systems, Nationwide Building Society

Peter Funck, Head of GRC, Swedish Transport Administration

Sophie Dupre-Echeverria, Chief Risk Compliance Officer, GIB Asset Management, Former Schroders

Luciane Mallmann, Head of Ethics Compliance UK Ireland, Jones Lang LaSalle

Brandon Wright, Head of Books Records Audit, Bilfinger SE

Fazal Mohammed, Head of ORM Asset Management, Phoenix Group

Pierre Lenders, Head of Sustainability, Capital Fund Management (CFM)

Two power-packed days, 45+ speakers, 30+ sessions, and 200+ attendees. Join the revered gathering of risk leaders shaping the future of risk management with AI for GRC, Cyber Risk and Compliance, Operational Resilience, Third-Party Risk, ESG, and more. Register Now!

About MetricStream, Inc

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

