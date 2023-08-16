EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Completes Production of Cutting-Edge MSC Exosome-Based Therapeutic

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today announced that it has completed production of a next-generation, "Gen-2", MSC exosome-based therapeutic product.

Rigorous product analysis has already begun, and the Company has engaged leading independent testing laboratories to perform sophisticated analyses of molecular composition, therapeutic activity, and any potential forms of contamination, to thoroughly validate the product and prepare comprehensive product data specifications that are second to none.

CEO, Daniel Mckinney said: "As stated, creating novel regenerative medicines to promote health and longevity is our top priority - essentially, our goal is to produce the 'Fountain of Youth'. Most biotech companies only engage in endless rounds of research and development. We now have a product that we intend to start using in clinical trials in Asia, the Middle East and in South America. There is now hope for old age, frailty, and a host of other illnesses with this revolutionary product. "

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, developing a range of stem cell-derived, exosome-based, therapeutic products and biocompatible formulations to enhance the intrinsic bioactivity of these biological nanotherapeutics. The Company is also developing biomanufacturing, bioinformatic and bioengineering innovations to optimize production and potency of extracellular vesicle- and nanoparticle-based biologics for specific clinical indications. These versatile therapeutic platforms will enable generation of nanotherapeutics targeting a wide range of clinical applications in general health, regenerative medicine, and longevity.

About Excyte

Excyte, a wholly owned subsidiary of EV Biologics, Inc., is founded on the idea that potent biotherapeutics and a deeper understanding of health, disease and aging can be obtained from living cells. Our mission is to further the understanding of the complex interactions between the multiplex of functional biomolecules that comprise cell-derived nanotherapeutics and the interconnected cellular pathways of biological systems in disease and aging. The Company is focused on innovation in biomanufacturing, bioengineering, bio-analytics and machine learning in support of a versatile platform for on-demand precision nanotherapeutic development for any clinical indication. Our innovative approach to longevity will use a multi-functional nanotherapeutic platform to deliver the right bioactive molecules to diseased, damaged, or aging cells to restore health, combat the effects of aging, extend health span, and promote longevity.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

