Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
16.08.23
08:02 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
16.08.2023
Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNICOLA SUSAN BOYD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusASSOCIATED TO PDMR
KEVIN BOYD
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.91412,800
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2023-08-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2023 PR Newswire
