Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands ERP Offerings for Beverage Companies in Germany with the Acquisition of Best Practice IT Solutions GmbH

Cloud-based solution complements Aptean's Food and Beverage ERP solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of Best Practice IT Solutions GmbH, an enterprise resource software provider to manufacturers, including beverage manufacturers, located primarily in Germany.



The acquisition of Best Practice IT Solutions expands Aptean's Food & Beverage ERP capabilities with added features and expertise to support beverage companies. Best Practice IT Solutions will benefit from Aptean's global scale and resources.

Best Practice IT Solutions was founded in 2010 and has offices in Oberhausen and Dortmund, Germany. Best Practice IT Solutions' proprietary software is designed to meet the needs of beverage manufacturers with industry-specific features to support sales and order management, complex pricing models, calculation and remission of consumption taxes, contract management, rental management, deliveries and return of empties. Best Practice IT Solutions' software can be deployed either in the cloud as a Subscription as a Service (SaaS) or on-premise.

"We're excited to welcome Best Practice IT Solutions' talented team to Aptean," said Duane George, GM, EMEA and APAC, at Aptean. "Best Practice IT Solutions' cloud-based software will complement Aptean's current Food & Beverage ERP offering and enhance our ability to serve beverage companies."

"Aptean's shares Best Practice IT Solutions' passion for innovation and focus on supporting customers with industry specific solutions," said Arne Körnich, MD at Best Practice IT Solutions. As part of Aptean, Best Practice IT Solutions will have access to a broader set of solutions to support our customers on their digital transformation journey."

About Best Practice IT Solutions

GmbH Best Practice IT Solutions GmbH is a provider of industry-specific enterprise resource planning software designed to meet the needs of manufacturers. Its proprietary technology and best practices approach tailors solutions to meet the individual needs of its customers, helping to integrate optimized and efficient processes. To learn more visit: www.bpits.de.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

