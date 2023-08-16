Job.com Offers AI-Powered Talent Solutions With New Service Lines

Job.com announces distinct talent delivery solutions, combining humans and technology to enable a transformative experience in the hiring process.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Job.com, the AI-powered digital recruitment innovator, announced that it has integrated the five successful staffing and recruitment brands it has acquired over the past three years under a single Job.com brand.

As one Job.com its customers now benefit from its comprehensive suite of Talent Solutions that enhance the recruitment process across all service lines including Healthcare, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Staffing, yielding unparalleled services to both candidates and clients.

"Today marks a defining moment for Job.com as we stand united as one organization, ready to take the talent acquisition and recruitment industry by storm. The successful integration of our acquired companies has amplified our capabilities, allowing us to deliver exceptional value to our candidates and clients. By combining our technology, talent solutions, and an augmented hiring process, we are set to revolutionize the way recruitment is done," said Job.com Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Paul Sloyan.

With the integration, candidates benefit from a higher volume of available jobs, expanding their ability to consider new and different opportunities across industries and job type. By utilizing Job.com's technology, candidates will also experience faster access to recruiters and expertly matched jobs for their skillset with the tech working around the clock to find their next gig or career move.

Job.com's proprietary tech applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning processes to attract talented people to the right jobs and removes inefficient tasks from the hiring process. By removing unnecessary steps and wait time, layering in automation, and applying AI, candidates can connect with recruiters and hiring managers faster for more high-value interactions. Each acquisition provides an opportunity for the AI to continue learning from new data and subsequently delivers a more effective and efficient hiring process for recruiters and job seekers alike.

Job.com has retained senior leaders from the acquired portfolio to lead its service lines, making for an exceptional line-up of people leaders to continue to take the business forward.

Acquisition remains a key element of Job.com's growth strategy, and it will continue to acquire successful staffing firms and other recruitment businesses to further grow its pool of talent and customers throughout 2023 and beyond. ?

With its new focused, united structure, Job.com will reach more clients and candidates, and further revolutionize the recruitment industry through its proprietary technology, intelligent AI and data-driven solutions.? The integration marks a significant leap forward for the company and showcases Job.com's unwavering commitment to excellence in talent acquisition and industry innovation.

Job.com is a digital recruitment innovator with a unique perspective: Delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high-level, human-capital-delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer-level user experiences throughout the hiring process.

Job.com's mission is to transform talent acquisition with smart technology and a human-first approach.

