The recent economic data from China has once again disappointed. In July, industrial production in the world's second-largest economy did not increase as much as expected; the central bank even reacted with an interest rate cut. There have been several instances of weak economic data from China recently, fueling expectations of reduced demand for crude oil. The price of WTI crude oil fell slightly from USD 82.50 to USD 80.50 within days. For the Canadian oil producer Saturn Oil & Gas, however, this is not a disaster because they were able to generate lush cash flows even in the challenging second quarter, despite the quarterly average for the WTI price declining to about USD 75. The Q2 figures were surprisingly good, with a new record cash flow and further increases in production.

