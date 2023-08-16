Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.: Liberty Star Announces New Board Director, Saleem Elmasri (CPA)

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ( "Liberty Star" or the "Company" ) ( OTCMarkets : LBSR ) is pleased to announce the Board unanimously agreed to appoint Saleem Elmasri (CPA) Director, effective immediately. This appointment will be ratified by a future shareholder vote.



Saleem Elmasri (CPA) is a seasoned business professional with over 15 years of experience in financial and management consulting. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked for several of the firm's Fortune 500 clients. From PwC, he transitioned to lead advisory practices at boutique consulting firms, specializing in transaction and complex accounting advisory.

Saleem has helped his clients navigate transformational endeavors such as acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and restructurings. Focused primarily on the life sciences and technology sectors, Saleem has augmented leadership teams in decision making roles to navigate transactions in the public markets, drive transformative business development efforts, including acquisitions and divestitures, and various SEC or audit compliance matters.

Saleem is an experienced investor focused on early-stage companies addressing global scale challenges, having a large addressable market, and visionary founders. Beginning in 2016, Saleem has served as the CEO advisor, CFO, or Board member at several early-stage companies and in 2020, launched Titan Advisory Services to provide such services. In 2022, Saleem launched Titan Ventures, an eco-system driven venture capital firm, to allow colleagues and friends to participate in early-stage and other private market investments. In 2023, Saleem launched Titan Strategic Partners to help clients navigate project financing for ambitious infrastructure ventures.

Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained in public release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are unforeseeable and beyond the Company's or management's control, that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include but not be limited to the business strategies for the Company, assumptions of management, pending or future transactions, future estimated mineral resources or grades, investments, asset valuations, anticipated permits and approvals and other information that may be based on forecasts of future exploration, operational or financial results or estimates of matters not yet determinable. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance using words or phrases like the following may be forward-looking statements:: "estimate", "intend", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" "may", "might", "could", "would" or similar words or expressions. Important factors that could differ materially from the expectations of the Company and management include, among other things, risks related to unsuccessful exploration results, metals prices, fluctuations in currency prices, international markets, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration and development and general economic conditions.

Additional information about these factors, risks and uncertainties on which forward-looking statements are based is discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as updated from time to time in Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this public release beyond the presentation date or published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Risk factors for the company are set out in the 10-K and other periodic filings made with the SEC on EDGAR (ref. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, Corp.).

