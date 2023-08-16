Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's AdvertiseCast Signs Exclusive Ad Partnership with Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People Podcast by Comedian Chris Gethard

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising deal between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People, a podcast created and hosted by comedian Chris Gethard.

With its growing network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace presents advertisers with valuable opportunities for tapping into highly coveted podcast advertising inventory. As an exclusive advertising partner, Beautiful/Anonymous will have the opportunity to leverage AdvertiseCast's full-service advertising platform. AdvertiseCast's industry-leading solutions includes host-read and Automatic Ads, which allows podcasts to enhance their host-read programs by incorporating programmatic ad revenues. Moreover, AdvertiseCast's Dynamic Ad Insertion feature has proven to be a game-changer for effectively monetizing unsold audio inventory.

1 phone call. 1 hour. No names. No holds barred. That's the premise behind Beautiful/Anonymous, hosted by comedian Chris Gethard (the Chris Gethard Show, Broad City, This American Life, and one of Time Outs 10 best comedians of 2015). Every week, Chris opens the phone line to one anonymous caller, and he can't hang up first, no matter what. From shocking confessions and family secrets to philosophical discussions and shameless self-promotion, anything can and will happen! Almost 8 years in and close to 400 episodes later, Beautiful/Anonymous had their first fan convention in NYC this past year and continues to do live tapings across the country. It has been featured in year-end "best in podcasts" in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and CNN.

Chris Gethard, comedian, and host of the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast, stated, 'With pride in our 400-episode milestone and excitement for the next 400, Libsyn AdvertiseCast will be an invaluable partner as we forge new and meaningful relationships with advertisers and expand our reach to more listeners through our unfiltered, deeply personal, and powerful conversations about life, which have become the hallmark of our show."

"Chris Gethard has cultivated a massive and devoted following for his podcast, Beautiful/Anonymous, through his comedic and empathetic approach to heartfelt conversations and personal stories," said Rick Selah, SVP of Content Partnerships at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "As their new exclusive advertising partner, we look forward to elevating the show to the next level of growth-connecting with more relevant advertisers, driving monetization, and expanding their listener base."

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

For more information or to advertise on the Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform,Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

# # #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774559/Libsyns-AdvertiseCast-Signs-Exclusive-Ad-Partnership-with-Beautiful-Stories-From-Anonymous-People-Podcast-by-Comedian-Chris-Gethard