16.08.2023 | 17:02
Reborn Cabinets: Renovo Home Partners Named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2023

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Renovo Home Partners as No. 8 on its 45th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2023. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2023, the TOP 500 represented over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

Renovo Home Partners, with a portfolio of leading home improvement companies across the country, was chosen as a 2023 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Renovo Home Partners' brands consist of seven leading home improvement companies across the country who are all driven to setting a new standard in home improvement. All these companies have longevity and brand equity in the markets they serve and have independently been selected to be part of the QR Top 500 in previous years. The operating companies in the Renovo Home Partners portfolio include Dreamstyle Remodeling, Alure Home Solutions, Reborn Home Solutions, NEWPRO Home Solutions, Remodel USA, Woodbridge Home Solutions, and Minnesota Rusco.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success." Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

About Reborn Cabinets: Reborn Cabinets, a Renovo Home Partners company, provides its signature cabinet refacing and one-day bathroom remodeling to customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. More information can be found on its website at www.reborncabinets.com, or by calling 888-273-2676. Applicants interested in career opportunities are encouraged to apply online at www.rebornjobs.com.

About Renovo Home Partners: Renovo Home Partners is a direct-to-consumer platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services through its acquired network of top home services brands across the United States. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com.

For questions contact: Allie LaBruna 866-787 5737 alabruna@reborncabinets.com

Contact Information:

Diana Ramirez
Director of Community Relations
dramirez@reborncabinets.com
(714) 678-2303

Allie LaBruna
Social Media Specialist
alabruna@reborncabinets.com
714-678-2303

SOURCE: Renovo Home Partners

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
