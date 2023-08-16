Marula Mining Plc - Confirmation of Key Board Appointments

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula' or the "Company")

16 August 2023

Confirmation of Key Board Appointments

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 24 July 2023, Ms Hannah Wang'ombe and Mr Munyaradzi Murape have today been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company with immediate effect following completion of standard regulatory and due diligence reviews by the Company's advisers.

These appointments are in addition to the appointment of Ms Angeline Greenwood as Independent Non-Executive Director and the re-appointment of Mr Richard Lloyd as Chairman.

These appointments are important as the Company looks to continue to strengthen its Board with the appointment of experienced independent directors to assist and guide the executive management team in delivering on its strategy.

Ms Hannah Wang'Ombe - Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Wang'Ombe is currently the CEO of the Association of Women in Extractives Kenya, an organisation that provides women with opportunities for equitable professional and economic development within the Kenya mining sector. Hannah has over 10 years' experience in stakeholder engagement, relationship building, crisis management, and public policy processes at the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, where she worked as a Researcher and Head of Strategy and Planning.

Ms Wang'Ombe will also assume the role of Chair of the Environment and Social Responsibility Committee and be a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Ms Hannah Kevin Watheri Wang'Ombe (aged 41) has held the following current and former directorships within the past five years:

Current Directorships Former Directorships in the past five years Laurel Sterling Limited None

Ms Wang'Ombe holds no ordinary shares or warrants or options over ordinary shares in the Company.

Mr Munyaradzi Murape - Independent Non-Executive Director

Munyaradzi Murape is the CEO of Redstone Partners Limited, a UK-headquartered financial markets development company focused on the Southern African region. He began his career working in investment banking in Zimbabwe, for a range of banks including HSBC (Private) Securities Limited and CBZ Bank Limited. Munyaradzi has over 20 years' experience as an investment banker, corporate leader, public and private sector investor. In 2015, he earned the award of the Archbishop Tutu Fellowship at Oxford University.

Mr Murape will also assume the role of member of the Audit Committee and member of the Risk Committee.

Mr Munyaradzi Wenceslaus Murape (aged 46) has held the following current and former directorships within the past five years:

Current Directorships Former Directorships in the past five years BLM Global Partners RSA (Pty) Ltd Atria Capital (Pty) Ltd Mra Tau Group (Pty) Ltd Growth Cycle Ventures (Pty) Ltd Orwell Development Partners Ltd Hortiflora (Pty) Ltd Redstone Partners Limited LTM Investments (Pty) Ltd Redstone Zambia Limited MTZ Mining (Pty) Ltd Rendi Petroleum (Pty) Ltd National Student Housing Development Partnership (Pty) Ltd Oyster Shell Property Fund (Pty) Ltd Unearth Energy (Pty) Ltd Unearth International (Pty) Ltd Weben Global Partners (Pty) Ltd

Mr Murape holds no ordinary shares or warrants or options over ordinary shares in the Company.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO, said:

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Ms. Hannah Wang'Ombe and Mr. Munyaradzi Murape to the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Directors following completion of the necessary regulatory and due diligence reviews.

"This implemented strengthening of the Board will put the Company in an excellent position as we continue ahead with our various new mine developments, dual listings in South Africa and Kenya, and with the planned new primary listing on AIM."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

