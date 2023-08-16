Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie "Wunderwaffe"!
Dow Jones News
16.08.2023 | 18:01
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Aug-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Net Asset Value 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2023, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 95.61 pence*. 
For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 
* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.93p declared on 26th July 2023 
and due to be paid on 25th August 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4th August 2023. The ex-dividend 
date was 3rd August 2023. 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 265101 
EQS News ID:  1705185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.