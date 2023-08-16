Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2023 | 18:14
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Environment Center Names Dr. Neil C. Hawkins as Interim President & CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / World Environment Center

The World Environment Center (WEC) announced today that Dr. Neil Hawkins, President of Michigan Sustainability Associates and Research Advisor/Instructor at Harvard, has been appointed interim president and CEO of WEC.

With over three decades in the field, Dr. Hawkins brings extensive experience and expertise from roles such as Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Vice President of Environment, Health, and Safety at The Dow Chemical Company. He has also led initiatives like the breakthrough valuing nature partnership with The Nature Conservancy, integrating sustainability at the core of business strategies, and driving environmental and social action.

While serving as Interim CEO, Dr. Hawkins will continue his role as a Research Advisor and Instructor at Harvard University in the Master of Sustainability Program, underlining his commitment to bridging academia while bolstering business sustainability efforts. With his multifaceted experiences, from international environmental treaties to advising corporate leaders, Neil is uniquely positioned to help propel WEC forward.

"It is a great honor to be asked to serve as Interim CEO of World Environment Center. I have great respect for the organization from my prior long-term Board membership and from seeing its great progress with Glenn at the helm. I will support the Board, staff, and members while the Board conducts its process for identifying a permanent CEO." Hawkins said.

WEC extends many thanks to outgoing president and CEO, Glenn Prickett, for his dedicated leadership and welcomes Dr. Hawkins, believing that his insights will help amplify WEC's role in advancing a sustainable future through corporate business practices.

About the World Environment Center

WEC is an influential global non-profit organization that fosters sustainable development through business practices. With its member-driven agenda and a legacy dating back to its founding by the United Nations in 1974, WEC accelerates sustainability solutions through innovation, thought leadership, and public-private partnerships. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with regional offices in China, El Salvador, and Germany, WEC collaborates with various stakeholders to drive tangible change.

Learn more about WEC programs here.

For further information, please contact info@wec.org.

World Environment Center, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from World Environment Center on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: World Environment Center
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/world-environment-center
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: World Environment Center

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774583/World-Environment-Center-Names-Dr-Neil-C-Hawkins-as-Interim-President-CEO

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.