World Environment Center Names Dr. Neil C. Hawkins as Interim President & CEO

The World Environment Center (WEC) announced today that Dr. Neil Hawkins, President of Michigan Sustainability Associates and Research Advisor/Instructor at Harvard, has been appointed interim president and CEO of WEC.

With over three decades in the field, Dr. Hawkins brings extensive experience and expertise from roles such as Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Vice President of Environment, Health, and Safety at The Dow Chemical Company. He has also led initiatives like the breakthrough valuing nature partnership with The Nature Conservancy, integrating sustainability at the core of business strategies, and driving environmental and social action.

While serving as Interim CEO, Dr. Hawkins will continue his role as a Research Advisor and Instructor at Harvard University in the Master of Sustainability Program, underlining his commitment to bridging academia while bolstering business sustainability efforts. With his multifaceted experiences, from international environmental treaties to advising corporate leaders, Neil is uniquely positioned to help propel WEC forward.

"It is a great honor to be asked to serve as Interim CEO of World Environment Center. I have great respect for the organization from my prior long-term Board membership and from seeing its great progress with Glenn at the helm. I will support the Board, staff, and members while the Board conducts its process for identifying a permanent CEO." Hawkins said.

WEC extends many thanks to outgoing president and CEO, Glenn Prickett, for his dedicated leadership and welcomes Dr. Hawkins, believing that his insights will help amplify WEC's role in advancing a sustainable future through corporate business practices.

About the World Environment Center

WEC is an influential global non-profit organization that fosters sustainable development through business practices. With its member-driven agenda and a legacy dating back to its founding by the United Nations in 1974, WEC accelerates sustainability solutions through innovation, thought leadership, and public-private partnerships. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with regional offices in China, El Salvador, and Germany, WEC collaborates with various stakeholders to drive tangible change.

