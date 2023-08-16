Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

16 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.767p. The highest price paid per share was 569.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,103,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,944,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1287

567.00

08:21:44

609

567.40

08:28:02

705

567.40

08:28:02

1712

568.00

08:31:11

1444

568.00

08:31:11

609

567.20

08:36:06

772

567.20

08:36:06

1246

567.80

08:41:27

609

568.60

08:54:02

609

568.60

08:54:02

1372

568.40

08:54:30

700

568.20

08:58:33

753

569.00

09:05:56

621

569.00

09:05:56

1450

568.60

09:10:59

1223

568.40

09:17:09

1275

567.80

09:23:25

1372

566.60

09:31:32

609

565.80

09:43:02

779

565.80

09:43:02

609

565.40

09:50:19

840

565.40

09:50:19

1463

565.00

09:59:20

277

565.80

10:14:47

1475

565.60

10:15:01

1291

565.60

10:15:01

394

565.20

10:20:33

1048

565.20

10:20:33

700

566.60

10:35:38

4

566.60

10:35:38

516

566.60

10:35:42

716

566.40

10:40:11

746

566.40

10:40:11

1264

565.40

10:49:08

1291

565.40

10:56:00

1281

566.20

11:13:54

1294

566.20

11:13:54

211

565.40

11:21:00

588

565.40

11:21:00

395

565.40

11:21:00

100

565.20

11:29:58

1140

565.20

11:29:58

1000

565.60

11:41:25

196

565.60

11:41:25

1316

565.40

11:45:13

1428

564.40

11:59:10

1311

563.20

12:06:24

1379

563.00

12:22:13

805

563.00

12:22:26

1181

564.20

12:41:41

226

564.20

12:41:41

1449

564.60

12:48:57

892

564.40

12:53:24

499

564.40

12:53:24

1239

564.20

13:00:40

1361

563.80

13:13:30

700

563.80

13:13:30

214

564.00

13:13:30

487

564.00

13:13:30

134

564.40

13:29:53

88

564.40

13:29:53

1202

564.40

13:29:53

1356

564.40

13:32:49

205

564.40

13:38:05

121

564.40

13:38:05

204

564.40

13:38:05

1438

564.20

13:38:19

680

563.00

13:41:34

644

563.00

13:41:34

518

562.00

13:49:24

969

562.00

13:49:24

1409

562.00

13:58:36

207

562.60

14:02:57

588

562.60

14:02:57

588

562.60

14:02:57

1273

562.00

14:06:35

1464

562.00

14:12:52

963

560.80

14:21:02

128

560.80

14:21:02

36

560.80

14:21:17

97

560.80

14:21:30

1269

560.00

14:26:23

1260

560.00

14:29:58

690

559.60

14:31:30

783

559.60

14:31:30

209

559.60

14:34:02

588

559.60

14:34:02

132

559.60

14:34:02

132

559.60

14:34:02

420

559.60

14:34:02

1236

559.40

14:37:55

1000

559.60

14:39:21

1356

559.40

14:39:25

231

558.00

14:47:22

358

558.00

14:47:22

132

558.00

14:47:22

321

558.00

14:47:22

589

558.00

14:47:22

589

558.00

14:47:22

589

558.00

14:47:22

1304

558.40

14:50:24

1275

557.80

14:52:13

1384

557.80

14:58:45

1482

557.60

14:59:56

100

557.00

15:01:44

750

557.00

15:01:44

132

557.00

15:01:44

758

557.40

15:09:00

578

557.40

15:09:00

1

557.40

15:09:00

500

557.40

15:09:00

917

557.40

15:09:00

554

558.20

15:13:21

683

558.20

15:13:21

179

558.20

15:14:57

1123

558.20

15:14:57

1466

559.80

15:20:36

1343

559.40

15:23:24

816

559.20

15:26:56

376

559.20

15:26:56

1257

558.80

15:28:36

588

559.60

15:34:06

588

559.60

15:34:06

1155

559.40

15:35:37

265

559.40

15:35:37

750

559.00

15:40:36

69

559.00

15:40:36

217

559.20

15:40:36

287

559.20

15:40:36

811

559.20

15:42:34

528

559.20

15:42:34

1470

559.20

15:48:23

1362

560.80

15:55:29

1329

561.20

16:00:06

532

561.20

16:00:28

829

561.20

16:00:28

1302

561.00

16:02:16

1209

561.00

16:06:07

51

560.40

16:07:43

588

560.40

16:07:43

263

560.40

16:07:43

1390

560.00

16:10:00

1206

559.60

16:13:22

1130

559.80

16:18:16

297

559.80

16:18:16

205

560.60

16:20:26

889

560.60

16:20:26

1434

560.60

16:21:36


© 2023 PR Newswire
