Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16
16 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.767p. The highest price paid per share was 569.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,103,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,944,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1287
567.00
08:21:44
609
567.40
08:28:02
705
567.40
08:28:02
1712
568.00
08:31:11
1444
568.00
08:31:11
609
567.20
08:36:06
772
567.20
08:36:06
1246
567.80
08:41:27
609
568.60
08:54:02
609
568.60
08:54:02
1372
568.40
08:54:30
700
568.20
08:58:33
753
569.00
09:05:56
621
569.00
09:05:56
1450
568.60
09:10:59
1223
568.40
09:17:09
1275
567.80
09:23:25
1372
566.60
09:31:32
609
565.80
09:43:02
779
565.80
09:43:02
609
565.40
09:50:19
840
565.40
09:50:19
1463
565.00
09:59:20
277
565.80
10:14:47
1475
565.60
10:15:01
1291
565.60
10:15:01
394
565.20
10:20:33
1048
565.20
10:20:33
700
566.60
10:35:38
4
566.60
10:35:38
516
566.60
10:35:42
716
566.40
10:40:11
746
566.40
10:40:11
1264
565.40
10:49:08
1291
565.40
10:56:00
1281
566.20
11:13:54
1294
566.20
11:13:54
211
565.40
11:21:00
588
565.40
11:21:00
395
565.40
11:21:00
100
565.20
11:29:58
1140
565.20
11:29:58
1000
565.60
11:41:25
196
565.60
11:41:25
1316
565.40
11:45:13
1428
564.40
11:59:10
1311
563.20
12:06:24
1379
563.00
12:22:13
805
563.00
12:22:26
1181
564.20
12:41:41
226
564.20
12:41:41
1449
564.60
12:48:57
892
564.40
12:53:24
499
564.40
12:53:24
1239
564.20
13:00:40
1361
563.80
13:13:30
700
563.80
13:13:30
214
564.00
13:13:30
487
564.00
13:13:30
134
564.40
13:29:53
88
564.40
13:29:53
1202
564.40
13:29:53
1356
564.40
13:32:49
205
564.40
13:38:05
121
564.40
13:38:05
204
564.40
13:38:05
1438
564.20
13:38:19
680
563.00
13:41:34
644
563.00
13:41:34
518
562.00
13:49:24
969
562.00
13:49:24
1409
562.00
13:58:36
207
562.60
14:02:57
588
562.60
14:02:57
588
562.60
14:02:57
1273
562.00
14:06:35
1464
562.00
14:12:52
963
560.80
14:21:02
128
560.80
14:21:02
36
560.80
14:21:17
97
560.80
14:21:30
1269
560.00
14:26:23
1260
560.00
14:29:58
690
559.60
14:31:30
783
559.60
14:31:30
209
559.60
14:34:02
588
559.60
14:34:02
132
559.60
14:34:02
132
559.60
14:34:02
420
559.60
14:34:02
1236
559.40
14:37:55
1000
559.60
14:39:21
1356
559.40
14:39:25
231
558.00
14:47:22
358
558.00
14:47:22
132
558.00
14:47:22
321
558.00
14:47:22
589
558.00
14:47:22
589
558.00
14:47:22
589
558.00
14:47:22
1304
558.40
14:50:24
1275
557.80
14:52:13
1384
557.80
14:58:45
1482
557.60
14:59:56
100
557.00
15:01:44
750
557.00
15:01:44
132
557.00
15:01:44
758
557.40
15:09:00
578
557.40
15:09:00
1
557.40
15:09:00
500
557.40
15:09:00
917
557.40
15:09:00
554
558.20
15:13:21
683
558.20
15:13:21
179
558.20
15:14:57
1123
558.20
15:14:57
1466
559.80
15:20:36
1343
559.40
15:23:24
816
559.20
15:26:56
376
559.20
15:26:56
1257
558.80
15:28:36
588
559.60
15:34:06
588
559.60
15:34:06
1155
559.40
15:35:37
265
559.40
15:35:37
750
559.00
15:40:36
69
559.00
15:40:36
217
559.20
15:40:36
287
559.20
15:40:36
811
559.20
15:42:34
528
559.20
15:42:34
1470
559.20
15:48:23
1362
560.80
15:55:29
1329
561.20
16:00:06
532
561.20
16:00:28
829
561.20
16:00:28
1302
561.00
16:02:16
1209
561.00
16:06:07
51
560.40
16:07:43
588
560.40
16:07:43
263
560.40
16:07:43
1390
560.00
16:10:00
1206
559.60
16:13:22
1130
559.80
16:18:16
297
559.80
16:18:16
205
560.60
16:20:26
889
560.60
16:20:26
1434
560.60
16:21:36