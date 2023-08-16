Anzeige
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Marchetti Brands, LLC: Lina's Crema di Limoncello Expands Presence in Costco Locations Across Florida

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Marchetti Brands LLC, the parent company of Lina's Crema di Limoncello, is thrilled to announce its expansion into additional Costco locations in Florida. A majority woman-owned, family-run business, Lina's was inspired by an Italian family recipe. The exceptional taste and versatility of Lina's Crema di Limoncello has captured the hearts of customers, prompting the brand's move to reach even more consumers throughout the Sunshine State.

Lina's Crema di Limoncello is a perfect balance of delicate creaminess and just the right amount of lemon. Inspired by a family recipe from the Abruzzo region of Italy, Lina's has garnered a loyal following and received high praise for its premium quality and distinctive flavor.

Marchetti Brands, LLC, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

Lynn "Lina" Reisigl, Founder/CEO

The expansion into increased Costco locations in Florida is a testament to the success and popularity of Lina's Crema di Limoncello. "We are delighted to bring our cream limoncello to more Costco members in Florida," said Lina, the company's founder. "Costco's commitment to offering premium products aligns perfectly with our dedication to delivering exceptional quality."

Lina's Crema di Limoncello's presence in Costco stores across Florida will allow a broader audience to experience the delicious taste of Lina's. Whether enjoyed straight, over ice, in coffee, or as an ingredient in a cocktail, Lina's offers limitless possibilities, encouraging customers to create their own unique favorites.

"As we expand into more Costco locations in Florida, we are grateful for the support from both consumers and Costco, and excited for the opportunities ahead," said James Reisigl, President, and co-founder of Lina's Crema di Limoncello. "We are committed to sharing our passion for Lina's with even more customers, and we look forward to building strong relationships with Costco and its valued members."

As the brand gains momentum in Costco stores, Lina's Crema di Limoncello remains steadfast in delivering exceptional quality and continuing to reach more customers across the U.S.

Marchetti Brands, LLC, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

About Marchetti Brands:
Founded in 2013, Marchetti Brands is a majority woman-owned, family-run wine and spirits company based in Jupiter, Florida. For additional information about Marchetti Brands and Lina's Crema di Limoncello, please visit www.linaslimoncello.com

Lina's is a registered trademark of Marchetti Brands LLC. Jupiter, FL 14% Alc./Vol. Please enjoy responsibly.

Contact:

Email: contactus@linaslimoncello.com

Imported by Park Street Imports, Miami, FL

SOURCE: Marchetti Brands, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774331/Linas-Crema-di-Limoncello-Expands-Presence-in-Costco-Locations-Across-Florida

