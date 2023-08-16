Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057 | Ticker-Symbol: PNP
Tradegate
15.08.23
16:35 Uhr
114,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00114,0020:15
113,00114,0018:15
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2023 | 19:38
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The PNC Financial Services Group: Virginia Early Childhood Foundation President Joins PNC Grow Up Great Advisory Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / The PNC Financial Services Group

Virginia early childhood education leader Kathy Glazer has joined the PNC Grow Up Great Advisory Council. As president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF) since January 2012, Kathy promotes innovative partnerships to ensure that children enter kindergarten healthy and ready to succeed in school, the workforce and life.

"Kathy brings a wealth of knowledge from a career devoted to early childhood education policy and advocacy, both in her current nonpartisan, public-private role, as well as previous government positions," said Sally McCrady, chair and president of the PNC Foundation. "She deeply understands that the prosperity of our communities hinges on access to high-quality early education, and her expertise will help us ensure that children and families across PNC's footprint can thrive."

PNC Grow Up Great was established in 2004 as PNC's signature philanthropic initiative. Nearly 20 years later, the now $500 million comprehensive, bilingual program helps prepare children, particularly underserved children, from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. It has supported more than 8 million children and provided $225 million in grants to nonprofits to advance high-quality early childhood education.

At the heart of PNC Grow Up Great, since its inception, has been the Advisory Council. Comprised of experts who influence the field of early childhood education, the Council provides ongoing strategic direction and guidance for PNC Grow Up Great. The Council offers insight that positions PNC Grow Up Great as a leader in advocating for early childhood education, identifying opportunities for strategic partnerships, tracking progress and ensuring that all efforts reach, resonate with and benefit young children in their early development phases.

Previously, Kathy worked with the national BUILD Initiative as director of state services, providing strategic advice to states advancing their early childhood policies and agendas. From 2005 to 2009 she served in Virginia state government positions including executive director of the governor's office for Early Childhood Policy and director of the Office of Early Childhood Development, an office created to span early childhood programs, staff and funding streams across state agencies. She served on the National Academies' committee to develop the Transforming the Financing of Early Care and Education report. Kathy earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a master's from Virginia Commonwealth University.

"Kathy is well-known to everyone in the commonwealth of Virginia and throughout the early childhood education community, thanks to her work to build a sustained focus on school readiness and ensure that high-quality early education is accessible to every family," said PNC Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Richard Bynum, who also serves as chair of the board of VECF. "Her work to create equity and opportunity is transformative, and we're thrilled to have her expertise on the PNC Grow Up Great Advisory Council."

Kathy joins an accomplished group of national early education experts spanning a wide variety of industries.

PNC Grow Up Great Advisory Council Members
Barbara A. Wasik, Ph.D.
PNC Endowed Chair in Early Childhood Education, Temple University

Maureen Barber-Carey, Ed.D.
Barber National Institute

W. Steven Barnett, Ph.D.
National Institute for Early Education Research

Barbara Bowman, M.A.
Erikson Institute

Jerlean E. Daniel, Ph.D.
Early Childhood Consultant

Robert DeHaas, Ed.D.
Dallas College

Marcia Egbert
The George Gund Foundation

Deforia Lane, Ph.D.
Early Childhood Consultant

Wendy Lewis Jackson
The Kresge Foundation

Michael L. López, Ph.D.
NORC at the University of Chicago

Michèle M. Mazzocco, Ph.D.
University of Minnesota

Felicia Cumings Smith, Ed.D.
National Center for Families Learning

Ex Officio Advisory Council Members
Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D.
Sesame Workshop

Paul Siefken
Fred Rogers Productions

Yasmina S. Vinci
National Head Start Association

The PNC Financial Services Group, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The PNC Financial Services Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774622/Virginia-Early-Childhood-Foundation-President-Joins-PNC-Grow-Up-Great-Advisory-Council

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.