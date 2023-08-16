Savantage Solutions' Internal Software Development Program Recertified at CMMI Level 3 Maturity

The Recertification Reaffirms Savantage's Commitment to Excellence in Software Engineering

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage Solutions, announced today that the company's internal software development program has been recertified for the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for Development (CMMI-DEV) Level 3 Maturity rating. CMMI® Level 3 rating for development is a globally recognized industry standard of excellence in software engineering. Savantage first achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3 Maturity rating for the same program in 2011.

Software application development is a core competency for Savantage. "This recertification attests to the high standards we maintain in how we manage and execute internal software development activities," said Ms. Kazor.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

The CMMI-DEV Version 2.0 (CMMI-DEV, V2.0) at Maturity Level 3 covers process areas such as configuration management, quality assurance, verification and validation, risk management, requirements management, technical solution, product integration, project planning, and others.

For government agencies using a software development organization with a CMMI-DEV Level 3 Maturity rating, this means substantially lower costs and risks for complex IT projects. By using a CMMI-DEV Level 3 Maturity rated development organization, government customers are more likely to receive high-quality functional software deliverables on time; customers avoid the need for extensive rework and bug fixes after the fact.

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

