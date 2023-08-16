NBA Star Cole Anthony Teams Up With His Mother, NYT Best-Selling Author and Media Innovator Crystal McCrary McGuire, to Launch GameUp

The Mother-Son Power Duo Set to Launch Basketball Training and Development App GameUp

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / This September, GameUp, a groundbreaking parent resource app designed to transform youth basketball development, will launch in the tri-state area. Co-founded by NBA's Orlando Magic player Cole Anthony and his mother Crystal McCrary McGuire - a New York Times Best-Selling author and filmmaker known for her influential work in media and Nickelodeon's documentary series Little Ballers - GameUp aims to reshape the way families navigate youth sports.





GameUp Logo





Founders Insight:

"As a mother of three youth athletes at every level and firsthand witness to the challenges of youth basketball, I recognized the need for a comprehensive tool to help parents navigate this complex world," said Crystal McCrary McGuire. "With GameUp, we are providing a reliable, one-stop solution. This app represents our commitment to empowering the next generation of athletes, starting with basketball."

GameUp Features:

Find and Match Teams: Parents can easily find and match with suitable teams, including travel teams, based on their child's skill level and location.

Parents can easily find and match with suitable teams, including travel teams, based on their child's skill level and location. Developmental Programs and Trainers: The app hosts an extensive database of programs and trainers to cater to all development needs.

The app hosts an extensive database of programs and trainers to cater to all development needs. Personalized Matching: Parents can input specific information about their child's needs and goals and GameUp's AI technology will find the perfect match in teams or training programs.

Parents can input specific information about their child's needs and goals and GameUp's AI technology will find the perfect match in teams or training programs. A Hub for Trainers: The platform allows trainers to register and offer their services, widening the available options for quality coaching.

The platform allows trainers to register and offer their services, widening the available options for quality coaching. Concierge Services: Each concierge service sign-up comes with a free initial 45-minute session, adding a personal touch to guide users through the app.

Reflecting on her family's journey, McCrary McGuire recounts how her children went through a wide array of basketball programs and teams. Cole Anthony's youth basketball journey and ultimately his NBA success story stands testament to the potential of proper guidance and determination. GameUp will make the process smoother for other families, ensuring reliable and organized coaching, and protection against unscrupulous organizations.

"The experience of unreliable coaches, disorganized teams, and unethical organizations should not hinder a child's growth," adds McCrary McGuire. "GameUp is born out of years of experience and trials, and our goal is to make this journey as fulfilling as possible for every young athlete out there."

'City Assist': Official Launch Event

GameUp will officially launch at "City Assist" on Sept. 10, 2023. City Assist, put together by Empire Invitational, GameUp, and Cole Anthony's 50 Ways Foundation, will be held at the Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) of NYC and will be a celebration of youth basketball.

Hosted at PAL's Harlem Center, 441 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10025, "City Assist" aims to bring together basketball enthusiasts, emerging talents, families, and the community for a fun-filled day of skills clinics, games, introductions to the top basketball programs throughout the tri-state area and scholarship opportunities for youth to participate in these programs.

Contact Information

Des Dickerson

Publicist

des@uncommoncollective.co

916-943-6665

SOURCE: GameUp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774623/NBA-Star-Cole-Anthony-Teams-Up-With-His-Mother-NYT-Best-Selling-Author-and-Media-Innovator-Crystal-McCrary-McGuire-to-Launch-GameUp