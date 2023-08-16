Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority: PWSA Customers Receive Faster, More Efficient Response to Emails With Machine Learning Technology

Partnership with Y Meadows improves customer experiences, enhances communication

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has revolutionized its customer service by leveraging cutting-edge machine learning technology to expedite and enhance email communication.

Receiving Fast Support

Customer Receiving Fast Support

In a bid to enhance customer experiences, PWSA introduced Y Meadows' customer service automation solution for those contacting them via info@pgh2o.com. The transformation was prompted by the reception of 25,120 emails in 2022 alone. Recognizing the need for responsiveness and reduced wait times, PWSA harnessed Y Meadows' natural language processing software to automatically address common customer queries.

Y Meadows, first introduced in July 2022, is now handling nearly 50% of all incoming inquiries. This technological advancement not only streamlines processes but also empowers the customer service team to proactively engage with clients on more meaningful subjects. This marks a departure from the previous manual handling of emails.

"Technology improvements are an essential part of PWSA's transformation to becoming a best-in-class water utility," said Will Pickering, PWSA's CEO. "Solutions like the machine learning model and the Customer Advantage portal demonstrate our investment in the customer experience and use of technology to enhance customer service."

How It Works

Functionality-wise, AI discerns the context of customer inquiries. If they fall within predefined categories, the AI issues an automated response and escalates the matter to the relevant department for further review.

Y Meadows processes various requests such as tenant applications, address changes, and refund applications. The system is specifically tailored to customer service and is powered by advanced AI technologies. The model can intelligently interpret written messages from customers and perform useful automated actions to resolve inquiries. Unlike chatbots, this system does not attempt a scripted conversation but rather works to resolve customer inquiries by pulling relevant data to generate a response.

"Our goal is to not only help make operations more efficient but to deliver a better customer experience at the same time," said Alan Rich, CEO of Y Meadows.

"This advanced software model reduces customer wait time, ensures consistency in responses to routine questions, and improves internal efficiencies. With careful implementation, technology is a tremendous asset to more effectively communicate with customers," said Julie Mechling, PWSA's Customer Service Director.

Technology improvements are an essential part of PWSA's transformation to a modern water utility. However, they continue to remain a telephone call away. To talk with a live representative, call Customer Service at 412-255-2423, and choose Option #5.

Y Meadows specializes in AI customer service automation to enhance experiences for both customers and support agents. Y Meadows currently operates in the United States and Europe. For more information about Y Meadows, visit ymeadows.com or email them at info@ymeadows.com.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is the largest combined water, sewer and stormwater authority in Pennsylvania, serving a population of approximately 500,000 throughout the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

Contact Information

Summer Terry

Marketing Manager

summer.terry@ymeadows.com

8179919298

SOURCE: Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774627/PWSA-Customers-Receive-Faster-More-Efficient-Response-to-Emails-With-Machine-Learning-Technology