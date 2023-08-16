Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be conducting an offering of rights (each, a "Right") for gross proceeds of up to $792,389 (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares (each, a "Common Share") resident in Canada at the close of business on a date that shall be disclosed in a subsequent press release (the "Record Date"). Each shareholder as of the Record Date will be issued one Right for each Common Share held. Every Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one Common Share at a subscription price of $0.02 per share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Rights Offering for research and development, sales and marketing, and general corporate purposes.

The Rights issued under the Rights Offering will be evidenced by transferable Rights certificates (each, a "Rights Certificate") which will be mailed, together with a rights offering notice, to all registered holders of Common Shares in a province or territory of Canada as of the close of business on the Record Date. Eligible registered shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward a completed Rights Certificate, together with the applicable funds, to TSX Trust Company, the proposed Rights agent of the Company, on or before such date that will be disclosed in a subsequent press release. Shareholders who own their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.

Further details of the Rights Offering will be set out in the subsequent press release, the rights offering circular and the rights offering notice, which will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Rights Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is one of the first AI companies to specialize in marketing technology. Marketers deserve a platform to streamline content creation and automate campaigns. SuperBuzz's AI technology generates eye-grabbing content in a few seconds. Using advanced natural language processing models, SuperBuzz creates engaging and intelligent content designed for scaling marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including statements as to: the Company's intention to complete the Rights Offering and the timing thereof; the exercise price of the rights offered under the Rights Offering; the rights offering notice and the rights offering circular and delivery of such documents by intermediaries; the guaranteed minimum proceeds from the Rights Offering; and the use of proceeds of the Rights Offering. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include such matters as the availability and cost of funds, the closing of the Rights Offering, uncertainty associated with estimating costs to complete the Rights Offering and other risks related to the business of the Company and the Rights Offering. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities offered hereby have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. This Rights Offering notice does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities offered hereby within the United States or to U.S. persons and, subject to certain limited exceptions, the securities offered herein may not be offered or sold in or into the United States or to U.S. persons. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

