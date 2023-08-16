Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
16.08.2023 | 22:40
Chainwire 
TRON Joins Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) 
16-Aug-2023 / 21:07 GMT/BST 
Tron 
Geneva, Switzerland August 16, 2023 - TRON DAO ("TRON") is pleased to announce that it has joined the Japan Cryptoasset 
Business Association ("JCBA") as an associate member starting from August 1st, 2023. As a leading global blockchain, 
TRON is committed to building cooperation and collaboration with other JCBA members to promote the growth of the crypto 
industry in Japan and all across Asia. 
Established in 2016, JCBA is a Japanese based association for stakeholders within the Web3 ecosystem. It aims to foster 
a promising environment for the development of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and stablecoins. 
Currently, JCBA has 134 members from both Web3 and traditional industries based in Japan and internationally. 
By joining as an associate member of JCBA, TRON strives to closely collaborate with the Japanese market and contribute 
to JCBA's vision by leveraging TRON's efficient network and robust userbase. 
About TRON DAO 
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain 
technology and dApps. 
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since 
MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized 
Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent 
years. As of August 2023, it has over 179.07 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.26 billion 
total transactions, and over USD13.01 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. 
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking 
USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a 
community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the 
Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to 
develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), 
a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, 
NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in 
the country. 
TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum 
Media Contact 
Hayward Wong 
press@tron.network 
About JCBA 
The Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) was established in 2016 as a membership organization for stakeholders 
in the public blockchain and Web3.0 ecosystems who conduct business related to crypto assets, NFTs, stablecoins, and 
other digital assets in Japan, with the goal of improving the environment. 
Website of JCBA: https://cryptocurrency-association.org/ 
 
