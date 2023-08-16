Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
16.08.23
21:14 Uhr
72,96 Euro
+0,86
+1,19 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,4672,9223:01
72,4672,9022:00
Dow Jones News
16.08.2023 | 22:46
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of managers' transactions 
16-Aug-2023 / 22:14 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16.8.2023 22:14:40 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions 
related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
See the transactions of Executive Vice President and COO Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . 16AUG2023_Company announcement_Richard Hunter.pdf 
 . Richard Hunter Notification 16 August 2023.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  265109 
EQS News ID:  1705255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 16:14 ET (20:14 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.