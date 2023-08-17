LG Electronics, Inc.: LG UNVEILS ITS NEW BUILT-IN KITCHEN PACKAGE WITH "BETTER CULINARY LIFE FOR ALL" AT IFA 2023

Targeting the European Market, Company's Built-in Kitchen Package Combines Energy-efficiency, Functionality and Seamless Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will introduce a "better culinary life for all" with the brand's new built-in kitchen package at IFA 2023. Boasting energy efficiency, user-friendly features and elegant design, the full lineup comprises an InstaView oven, QuadWash dishwasher, downdraft induction oven, bottom-freezer refrigerator and microwave oven.

The newly introduced built-in kitchen package bolsters LG premium product portfolio, which already included the ultra-premium Signature Kitchen Suite, and is expected to strengthen the company's position in the European built-in market, and in the home appliance market as a whole. The company declared its vision last month with the plan to expand built-in home appliance markets in North America and Europe, which account for more than 70 percent of the global market and foster LG to become one of the top five built-in appliance brands.

LG InstaView Oven

Thanks to its enhanced insulators and optimized heating control, LG's 24-inch oven achieves an A++ energy efficiency rating.[1] The new oven also has a four-layered glass door that minimizes heat loss and comes equipped with LG InstaView technology, which allows users to easily see inside without having to open the door.

Moreover, LG's InstaView oven seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, combining a refined, matte black finish with intuitive full-touch controls and an ergonomic handle. Leveraging the uniform heat and precise control of ProBake Convection technology, the oven can provide specialized cooking settings such as steaming, sous-vide, and air frying; making it simple for home chefs to serve up deliciously diverse culinary experiences. Cleaning the oven after use is even easier with LG's EasyClean, which removes the need for vigorous scrubbing and the use of chemicals. The company's innovative, new oven is the winner of the 2023 iF Design Award and a 2023 Red Dot Award.

Along with the 24-inch InstaView model, a compact, 24-inch oven with Steam Assistant, also from the LG built-in kitchen package, will be showcased at IFA.

LG QuadWash Dishwasher

The LG QuadWash dishwasher offers an A energy efficiency rating[2], employing the company's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor to optimize energy usage during every cycle.

With LG QuadWash technology inside, the built-in dishwasher shoots out high-pressure jets of water in all directions to remove stains, grease and food debris from dishes. Meanwhile, LG's exclusive TrueSteam tech minimizes water spots to help deliver sparkling clean results.[3]

The sleek dishwasher also features an easy-to-read LED display panel which is gently illuminated by a subtle mood light indicator. Wi-Fi-enabled, the sophisticated appliance can connect to the LG ThinQ app, allowing users to conveniently control and monitor operation, download new cycles, and resolve minor issues with Smart Diagnosis.[4]

LG Downdraft Induction Oven

LG's new induction oven is an innovative kitchen appliance with a downdraft and hood ventilation system located in the center of the cooking surface itself. Effectively pulling down smoke and steam from cooking, the system uses mesh filters and offers variable speed settings to provide precise air extraction and an inviting, odor-free kitchen. User-friendly slide-type touch controls contribute to the understated, minimalist look of the downdraft induction oven, which shares the premium, built-in aesthetic of the other appliances in the new kitchen package.

"LG's kitchen package incorporates the innovative technologies and seamless design that consumers worldwide have come to expect from the LG brand," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "These stylish built-ins deliver a more convenient cooking solution and a better culinary life for all, enhancing our product lineup and solidifying our position in the European market."

Visitors to LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can see a range of different products from the new built-in kitchen package, all flawlessly integrated into two, seamless concept kitchens in the LG Cooking Studio exhibit.

1 New cooking appliances come with an energy label by the European Commission showing their energy efficiency class. These range from A+++ to G for range hoods and ovens. For ovens, these ratings are based on their energy efficiency. (https://commission.europa.eu/energy-climate-change-environment/standards-tools-and-labels/products-labelling-rules-and-requirements/energy-label-and-ecodesign/energy-efficient-products/cooking-appliances_en). 2 The European Commission revised its home appliances energy rating standards in March, 2021. As part of this, a new energy label ratings system for dishwashers was introduced, with ratings running from A to G instead of the previous scale of A+++ to D. (https://commission.europa.eu/energy-climate-change-environment/standards-tools-and-labels/products-labelling-rules-and-requirements/energy-label-and-ecodesign/energy-efficient-products/dishwashers_en). 3 Tested by LG internal lab on Normal Cycle with a clear glass cup in LG non-Steam model DFB415 and LG Steam model (DFB325), according to LG internal test methods. 4 Smart Diagnosis, service provided via LG ThinQ app, provides a diagnosis result if users are experiencing a problem as well as usage tips.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

